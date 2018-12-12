12/12/2018 17:34:04

JT, JIANPU: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Jianpu Technology Inc.; Important Dec. 24 Deadline – JT

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Jianpu’s initial public offering on or about November 16, 2017 (the “IPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Jianpu investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, the documents filed in connection with Jianpu’s IPO contained materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the China Banking Regulatory Commission and three other Chinese regulators had issued rules in August 2016 requiring peer-to-peer (“P2P”) lending companies to, among other things, appoint qualified banking institutions as custodians and disclose their use of deposits; (2) China created the Financial Stability and Development Committee to coordinate major financial reforms, as well as implement market regulation and monetary and industrial policy; (3) the aforementioned would likely result in the disqualification of a significant majority of P2P lenders in China resulting in a dramatic reduction in the total number of existing, as well as potential, financial service providers that had been the primary source of Jianpu’s revenue; and (4) as a result, Jianpu’s Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims investors suffered damages.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

