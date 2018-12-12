12/12/2018 21:15:00

Juniper Networks Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today confirmed it will release preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, after the close of the market. The Company’s senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.

A commentary by Ken Miller, chief financial officer, reviewing the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results, as well as first quarter 2019 financial outlook, will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at https://investor.juniper.net. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

To listen to the conference call, the toll free dial-in number is 877-407-8033, international callers dial +1-201-689-8033. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. The call will also be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.juniper.net.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) challenges the status quo with products, solutions and services that transform the economics of networking. Our team co-innovates with our customers and partners to deliver automated, scalable and secure networks with agility, performance and value. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter and Facebook.

Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial and operational information to its investors using its Investor Relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also intends to use the Twitter account @JuniperNetworks and the Company’s blogs as a means of disclosing information about the Company and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The social media channels that the Company intends to use as a means of disclosing information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.  Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Leslie MooreJess Lubert
Juniper NetworksJuniper Networks
(408) 936-5767(408) 936-3734

llmoore@juniper.net

jlubert@juniper.net

