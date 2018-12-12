12/12/2018 12:45:00

Lightwave Logic Targets 10 km and Greater Market

Englewood, CO, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG), today announced a 50 Gbaud polymer modulator offering to address fiber optic communications needs for links over distances of 10 km or longer. 

The company designs proprietary electro-optic polymers which enable optical components with superior speed, stability, low power and cost-efficiency. On top of the differentiating materials, it builds a technology platform including its own devices, packages and processes for manufacturability.  The 50 Gbaud device is capable of base data rates of 100 Gbps when used with PAM-4 modulation, and of supporting aggregate data rates of 400 Gbps when implemented in an array. 

Lightwave Logic CEO Michael Lebby said, “While we explore other multi-billion dollar markets the benchmark market opportunity for fiber optic link distances of 10km and greater is worth over $1B over the next decade. As data rates increase, we see a growing technology gap at these longer reaches that our modulators are ideally suited to fill.” 

There is an increasing need for high performance interconnects over 10km between datacenter buildings. 5G mobile upgrade, autonomous driving and Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to increase the need for data stored and processed geographically close to the end user in edge data centers. These growing applications also require optics capable of very high speeds and greater than 10 km reach.

The company is engaging with prospective customers with a generic packaged prototype for preliminary evaluation.   The company has the capability to further tune the modulator to meet specific customer needs by leveraging its in-house vertical integration that ranges from synthesized polymer materials to device fabrication and package design. 

In line with roadmaps presented last May at its Annual Shareholder Meeting, Lightwave Logic is developing a platform consisting of materials, device and package approaches that are capable of extension up to 100 Gbaud, which is twice the data rate of today’s 50Gbaud modulator.  The company believes target customers value the longevity of the polymer roadmap compared to those of incumbent technologies such as silicon (Si) and indium phosphide (InP) as they look to extend their own roadmaps. The 50 Gbaud modulator is its first announced offering on this platform. 

Powered by Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc. is a development stage company moving toward commercialization of next generation photonic devices using its high-activity and high-stability organic polymers for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. Photonic electro-optical devices convert data from electric signals into optical signals. For more information about the Company please visit the corporate website at: www.lightwavelogic.com.

 _______________________________________________________

 

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

Karen Liu

Lightwave Logic, Inc.

720-356-4497

karen@lightwavelogic.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
55
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
33
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
10:04
PNDORA
Det er tæt på sørgeligt at læse dine intetsigende og uintelligente indlæg. Det mest sørgelige er i b..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
North Carolina State University researchers to disclose novel in ovo application of BioTyton, White Dog Labs’ new probiotics product
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of SI Financial Group (SIF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIF Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Traveling While Obese: Airlines Contend with the Ever-Expanding Passenger
4
Body and Mind Inc. Grants Stock Options
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TVPT Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:35
Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
13:34
Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast Features NexTech AR Solutions’ CEO to Discuss Their Disruptive AR Ecommerce Technology and How They Now Have The Ability to Reach 90% of The Ecommerce Traffic
13:30
Green Plains and Optimal Fish Food Announce Formation of Aquafeed Joint Venture
13:30
Adaptimmune Announces that Gwen Binder will leave in January 2019
13:30
Sharing Services, Inc. Provides Highlights from LD Micro Main Event, Discusses Company Growth in Proactive Investors Interview
13:30
Preclinical Data on Vaccinex, Inc. Anti-SEMA4D Monoclonal Antibody in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitors Published in Cancer Immunology Research
13:30
MeiraGTx Announces Publication of New Research Identifying Underlying Mechanism of Functional Improvement Seen with AAV-GAD Gene Therapy in Parkinson’s Disease
13:23
Bimble Sparkling CBD Drink Now Sold at Come Back Daily in NYC
13:18
Listing of bond loan issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on STO Structured Products

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 December 2018 13:52:32
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-12 14:52:32 - 2018-12-12 13:52:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY