Malta’s Individual Investment Programme stimulates the local economy by attracting talented entrepreneurs to the Mediterranean island

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malta is one of the top destinations in the world for investment migration. Among all of the countries offering citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programmes, it holds the second most powerful passport. Since 2014, the Malta Individual Investor Programme Agency’s (MIIPA) CBI programme has offered high-net-worth individuals the opportunity to pursue a better life on Malta’s Mediterranean shores.

Writing exclusively in European CEO, Jonathan Cardona, CEO of MIIPA, explains that, in return, Malta has benefited from an influx of talented entrepreneurs and foreign direct investment.

While CBI programmes have drawn criticism for leading to the ‘commoditisation of citizenship’, MIIPA ensures Malta’s continued prosperity through a series of stringent safeguards. Malta’s investment migration programme is not the quickest or easiest route to citizenship, but prioritising quality over quantity is its competitive advantage.

By opening the door for talented entrepreneurs, Malta’s CBI programme has played a significant role in the country’s recent success. Malta is now among the strongest and most stable economies in the European Union. This year, it is expected to record the fastest economic growth once again.

With booming local industries, as well as free healthcare, childcare and education, new citizens truly believe Malta can offer them a better future. At the same time, as they invest their time and resources, they are poised to take the country to new heights.

