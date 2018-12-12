Market Trends Toward New Normal in Apptio, Menlo Therapeutics, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Cedar Realty Trust, Toll Brothers, and II-VI — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

Related content

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Apptio Inc. (NASDAQ:APTI), Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR), Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), and II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

APTI DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=APTI MNLO DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MNLO SKT DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SKT CDR DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CDR TOL DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=TOL IIVI DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=IIVI

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Apptio Inc. (NASDAQ:APTI), Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR), Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), and II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 10th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

APPTIO INC. (APTI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Apptio's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Apptio reported revenue of $59.22MM vs $47.00MM (up 26.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.10 vs -$0.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Apptio reported revenue of $188.52MM vs $160.57MM (up 17.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.64 vs -$1.61. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.17. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.07 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC. (MNLO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Menlo Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Menlo Therapeutics reported revenue of $0.00MM vs $0.91MM and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.56 vs -$1.60. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Menlo Therapeutics reported revenue of $4.58MM vs $0.67MM (up 579.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$5.69 vs -$2.82. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.80. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.00 and is expected to report on March 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC. (SKT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported revenue of $124.24MM vs $120.77MM (up 2.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.24 vs -$0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported revenue of $488.23MM vs $465.83MM (up 4.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.71 vs $2.02 (down 64.85%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.42 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CEDAR REALTY TRUST, INC. (CDR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cedar Realty Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Cedar Realty Trust reported revenue of $36.17MM vs $36.40MM (down 0.63%) and basic earnings per share $0.04 vs -$0.06. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cedar Realty Trust reported revenue of $146.01MM vs $151.09MM (down 3.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.04 vs -$0.08. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.50 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

TOLL BROTHERS INC. (TOL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Toll Brothers' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Toll Brothers reported revenue of $2,455.24MM vs $2,027.91MM (up 21.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.10 vs $1.20 (up 75.00%). For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Toll Brothers reported revenue of $7,143.26MM vs $5,815.06MM (up 22.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.92 vs $3.30 (up 49.09%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.04 and is expected to report on December 3rd, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

II-VI INCORPORATED (IIVI) REPORT OVERVIEW

II-VI's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, II-VI reported revenue of $314.43MM vs $261.50MM (up 20.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.41 vs $0.34 (up 20.59%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, II-VI reported revenue of $1,158.79MM vs $972.05MM (up 19.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.41 vs $1.52 (down 7.24%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.18 and is expected to report on August 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

