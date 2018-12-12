12/12/2018 17:34:36

Mary's Tech CA, Inc. Opens New 1,500 Sq. Ft. Infused Product Manufacturing and Distribution Facility in Central California

Grover Beach, California, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary’s Tech CA, Inc. (Mary’s) today announced the opening of a new 1,500 sq. ft. manufacturing and distribution facility located in Grover Beach, California. In an agreement with MM Technology Holdings, LLC (MM Tech), the site will serve as the manufacturing and distribution hub for MM Tech’s award-winning Mary’s Medicinals product suite including transdermal patches, patented transdermal gel pens, tinctures, distillate vapes, and more.

The facility was designed and constructed by Pryor Industries in four months and has been audited and approved by the California Department of Public Health and the Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC).

“We are pleased to officially be operating under our own BCC manufacturing and distribution license and to be in full control of the operations pipeline,” said Lynn Honderd, CEO of Mary's Tech CA, Inc. "Partnering with EVIO Labs, a premier provider of analytical testing and research, as well as utilizing a robust distribution team, will result in improved efficiencies across the board. Ensuring that patients and consumers in California have consistent access to clean, reliable and accurately dosed products is the utmost importance to us."

Overseen by Skylar Swinney, Director of Operations for Mary’s Tech CA, Inc., the facility is centrally located in Grover Beach, allowing 48-72-hour delivery turnaround to licensed dispensaries across the state.

Per the state and local laws that all operators establish a waste management plan, Mary’s works with Gaiaca, a leading cannabis waste management, and waste disposal company, to meet and exceed compliant waste handling and disposal procedures.

The climate-controlled infused product manufacturing laboratory features proprietary automation equipment as well as a high-performance liquid chromatography machine (HPLC) for in-house testing to guarantee all raw materials and finished goods are free of pesticides, residual solvents, etc. and are accurately dosed.

MM Tech has established itself as one of the most trusted and innovative designers of canna-based products in Colorado and has since expanded into more than 10 additional states across the US through various licensing relationships.

Mary’s Medicinals products are available in dispensaries across California. Visit https://www.marysmedicinals.com/ for more information and to access to a store locator.

About Mary's Tech CA, Inc.:

Mary's Tech CA, Inc., innovates at the intersection of engineering and horticulture. Mary's is focused on transforming how people view and utilize cannabis by developing products that isolate the benefits of cannabis and other vital plant extracts for optimum patient care.

Media Resources

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficiency of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. If you are taking any medication or are under treatment for any disease, please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using these products. The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

 

