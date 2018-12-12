12/12/2018 12:39:00

Member's Requisition of an Extraordinary General Meeting

Related content
07 Dec - 
Receipt of Proposal
30 Nov - 
NAV Announcement 30 September 2018 and Company Update
27 Nov - 
Notice of AGM

AXA Property Trust Ltd - Member's Requisition of an Extraordinary General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, December 12

AXA Property Trust Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43007)

LEI Number: 213800AF85VEZMDMF931

(The “Company”)

MEMBER’S REQUISITION OF AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Board of Directors confirm receipt of a Member’s Requisition of an Extraordinary General Meeting  (“the Requisition”) pursuant to section 203(2)(a) of The Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008 (as amended) (“the Law”) and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company from a shareholder holding more than 10% of the issued share capital of the Company (“Notice”).  

The Notice was received from PH Nominees Limited and requires that a general meeting of the Company be convened at the earliest opportunity, for the purpose of considering and voting on the following resolution:   

  1. That, pursuant to Article 94(2) and section 139(2) of the Law, Blake Andrew Nixon be appointed as a Director of the Company with immediate effect. 

The Company will make further announcements in relation to this matter in due course.

Company website:retail.axa-im.co.uk/axa-property-trust

All Enquiries:

 

Investment Manager 

AXA Investment Managers UK Limited

Broker Services

7 Newgate Street

London EC1A 7NX

United Kingdom

Broker

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

150 Cheapside

London EC2V 6ET

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600

 

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund

Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 3QL

Channel Islands

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:39 E:APT
Member's Requisition of an Extraordinary General Meeting
07 Dec E:APT
Receipt of Proposal
30 Nov E:APT
NAV Announcement 30 September 2018 and Company Update
27 Nov E:APT
Notice of AGM
31 Oct E:APT
Consolidated Unaudited Financial Statements
19 Oct E:APT
Timetable for Audited Accounts and Company Update
05 Oct E:APT
Company Update
21 Sep E:APT
Further Announcement
21 Sep E:APT
Result of the Adjourned EGM
21 Sep E:APT
Holding(s) in Company

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
North Carolina State University researchers to disclose novel in ovo application of BioTyton, White Dog Labs’ new probiotics product
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of SI Financial Group (SIF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIF Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Traveling While Obese: Airlines Contend with the Ever-Expanding Passenger
4
Body and Mind Inc. Grants Stock Options
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TVPT Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

AXA Property Trust Limit.. 36.90 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:35
Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
13:34
Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast Features NexTech AR Solutions’ CEO to Discuss Their Disruptive AR Ecommerce Technology and How They Now Have The Ability to Reach 90% of The Ecommerce Traffic
13:30
Adaptimmune Announces that Gwen Binder will leave in January 2019
13:30
Sharing Services, Inc. Provides Highlights from LD Micro Main Event, Discusses Company Growth in Proactive Investors Interview
13:30
Green Plains and Optimal Fish Food Announce Formation of Aquafeed Joint Venture
13:30
Preclinical Data on Vaccinex, Inc. Anti-SEMA4D Monoclonal Antibody in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitors Published in Cancer Immunology Research
13:30
MeiraGTx Announces Publication of New Research Identifying Underlying Mechanism of Functional Improvement Seen with AAV-GAD Gene Therapy in Parkinson’s Disease
13:23
Bimble Sparkling CBD Drink Now Sold at Come Back Daily in NYC
13:18
Listing of bond loan issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on STO Structured Products

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 December 2018 13:52:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-12 14:52:54 - 2018-12-12 13:52:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY