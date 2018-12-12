12/12/2018 07:30:00

Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes C.A.G Group to First North Premier

Stockholm, December 12, 2018— Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in C.A.G Group AB’s shares (short name: CAG) will commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm. C.A.G Group is the 82nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets* in 2018.

C.A.G Group is an IT consulting firm offering specialist services within IT management, system development, operations and learning services. The company serves clients in a number of industries, primarily banking and financial services, healthcare and the defence industry. C.A.G Group was founded in 2005, currently employs 330 consultants and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.cag.se.

”We are very pleased to have completed a successful listing and share issue,” said Åsa Landén Ericsson, CEO of C.A.G Group. “Being listed on Nasdaq First North Premier will offer an arena to demonstrate our ambitions to a broader audience. We believe the listing is an important factor for C.A.G’s continued success and growth. I extend a warm welcome to our new shareholders and look forward to 2019 and a new chapter in C.A.G’s development, where we as a listed company will continue to work hard to create value for long-standing and new shareholders”.

“We welcome C.A.G Group to Nasdaq First North Premier,” said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. “We congratulate the entire team on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting the company with the visibility and investor exposure that a Nasdaq First North Premier listing brings.”

C.A.G Group AB has appointed Erik Penser Bankaktiebolag as the Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.

 

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Media Relations Contact:

Erik Granström

+46 8 405 78 07

erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com

 

 

