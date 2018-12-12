Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 7
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 11-December-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.12p
INCLUDING current year revenue 360.24p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.49p
INCLUDING current year revenue 355.60p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
