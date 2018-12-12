11/12/2018 23:42:37

NutraFuels Inc. (OTCQB:NTFU) Prepares For Expansion Into Life Science Field

Coconut Creek, Florida, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NutraFuels Inc., publicly traded under the name NTFU (OTCQB: NTFU), manufactures and distributes products adhering to the supplement industry’s highest manufacturing standards. In 2019, it will continue to explore relationships to expand into biotechnology, agriculture, and food processing.

 “Diversifying our capabilities strengthens our offerings to our customers, and diversifies our revenues driving shareholder value,” said Edgar Ward, CEO, and Founder of NutraFuels Inc. “We will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards as we expand into multiple fields of biological life sciences.”

NutraFuels is known for its industry-leading quality standards and cutting-edge manufacturing process. All quality control testing and manufacturing processes are in compliance with FDA and cGMP standards.

NutraFuels is a fully reporting company with a class of securities registered with the SEC. The Company’s filings can be viewed at www.sec.gov. NTFU’s CBD products and information about the company’s direct sales program can be found online at www.nutrahempcbd.com and by following the company on Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “except,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “future” or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company’s financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company’s current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors are set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on  April 17, 2018. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

