12/12/2018 16:00:00

Partnerize Debuts Global Partnerize Parents Parental Leave Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnerize, the leading provider of partner marketing solutions for global brands, today announced a new parental benefits policy.  Entitled “Partnerize Parents”, the program offers provisions to improve family leave benefits and workday flexibility.

Partnerize Parents is formulated to address some of the unique life challenges its employee parents face, and helps to ensure that prospective employees can achieve both professional and family life goals with the company. Employees that have been with the company for at least a full year are eligible for:

Enhanced Primary Caregiver Paid Parental Leave

Partnerize offers this paid leave benefit to employee new parents if they will be the primary caregiver:

  • 6 months salary at full pay

  • An additional 6 months salary at half pay

  • Return to the company in the same or equivalent job

  • Option for phased return to work over 6 week period

While in some parts of the world this is traditionally referred to as a maternity benefit, Partnerize will offer this to employee parents that will be primary caregivers in the first year, whatever their gender. This benefit is for new births or adoptions.

Enhanced Non-Primary Caregiver Paid Parental Leave

Partnerize offers this paid leave benefit to employee new parents who will be the non-primary caregiver.

  • 2 weeks at full pay upon birth or adoption

While in some parts of the world this is traditionally referred to as a paternity benefit, Partnerize will offer this to employee parents that will be non-primary caregivers in the first year, whatever their gender. This benefit is for new births or adoptions.

New Arrival Benefit

  • In the first paycheck after a birth or adoption, employee receives £100 or local currency equivalent for initial incidental expenses like baby clothes, take-out, and all-important caffeine.

Family Days:

  • Parents of children under 18 will also have the option to take up to five “family days” -- analogous to personal days -- for family-related obligations like ill children, school activities, and acute childcare needs.

“We’re very proud to offer these great new benefits for employees that decide to have children,” said Mal Cowley, Co Founder and CEO of Partnerize. “Being a parent poses unique challenges for employees and this policy is designed to make it easier for people to excel in both their work lives and family lives.”

While the global Partnerize Parents offering significantly increases leave and other benefits in all countries in which Partnerize operates, it is expected to be particularly appealing in the United States, where it offers benefits far greater than what are typically available.

About Partnerize

Partnerize helps the world's leading brands build powerful business partnerships that drive extraordinary business growth. The Partnerize Partner Management Platform (PMP) is an end-to-end, SaaS-based solution for forming, managing, analyzing, and predicting the future results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence (AI). Hundreds of the world’s largest brands leverage the company’s real-time technology to drive and manage more than $6B in sales across 214 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more about Partnerize and the significant ROI that brands realize from partner marketing, visit partnerize.com.

Media Contact:

Diane Anderson

danderson@witstrategy.com

partnerize.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
58
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
33
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
10:04
PNDORA
Det er tæt på sørgeligt at læse dine intetsigende og uintelligente indlæg. Det mest sørgelige er i b..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Traveling While Obese: Airlines Contend with the Ever-Expanding Passenger
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of SI Financial Group (SIF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIF Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Body and Mind Inc. Grants Stock Options
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TVPT Investors to Contact the Firm
5
NutraFuels Inc. (OTCQB:NTFU) Prepares For Expansion Into Life Science Field

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:01
Net Asset Value(s)
17:00
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Participate in SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s 2018 Technology and Services Conference
17:00
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:00
Silver Air Hires Colleen McCauley as Vice President Client Services
16:49
Apereum and Coincierge Announce Partnership
16:48
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:43
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 246/18
16:42
Desert Resort Management Sponsors Youth Athletics through Associa Supports Kids Program
16:35
Issue of Equity

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 December 2018 17:17:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-12 18:17:59 - 2018-12-12 17:17:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY