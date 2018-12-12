12/12/2018 21:10:00

Perceptron Announces Latest Addition to 3D Scanner Family

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines, announced the release of the V7, the latest generation of its laser line scanner, which features a blue laser, high acquisition rate and large field-of-view.

Perceptron has been developing laser line scanners and sensors for more than 30 years, and the V7 is the latest sensor in the family. The V7 seamlessly integrates into Perceptron’s TouchDMIS software for both point cloud acquisition as well as feature extraction. The V7 offers customers increased accuracy and faster inspection. The V7 sensor’s blue laser line creates a unique value proposition by capturing accurate data on a multitude of difficult materials, including dark and reflective surfaces without the typical powder spray or stickering. The V7 scanner combined with a Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) and TouchDMIS software form a complete and seamless product offering for measurement and reverse engineering applications.

“The V7 scanner is a versatile tool for CMM users to quickly scan features and freeform surfaces,” said Rick Van Valkenburg, Vice President Global Sales and Marketing for Perceptron. “The ability to optimize the scanner, software and CMM provides the best possible solution for our customers. Perceptron’s three decades of experience with measurement algorithms enables us to generate pristine point clouds for reverse engineering and provide rapid feature measurement directly in TouchDMIS with the V7 sensor.”

Perceptron has already accepted three orders for the V7, and customer delivery is scheduled at the end of the month.

About Perceptron

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) develops, produces and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and 3D scanning. Products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software. Global automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing companies rely on Perceptron’s metrology solutions to assist in managing their complex manufacturing processes to improve quality, shorten product launch times and reduce costs. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, USA, Perceptron has subsidiary operations in Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Slovakia, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including the Company’s expectation relating to the ability to successfully develop and introduce new products and expand into new customers and markets. When we use words such as “target,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “prospects,” “outlook,” “guidance” or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. We claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for all of our forward-looking statements. While we believe that our forward- looking statements are reasonable, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Because these forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change, actual results could be materially different. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed in “Item 1A – Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2018.  Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or alter our statements whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report or otherwise.

