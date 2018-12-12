12/12/2018 22:00:00

Quantenna and Telefónica Reinforce Strategic Partnership with New Portfolio of 8x8 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) is further strengthening its strategic partnership with Telefónica. Through a long history of cooperation, the two companies have developed multiple generations of best-in-class products including gateways, repeaters and set-top boxes deployed in Europe and Latin America. Leveraging Quantenna’s 8x8 QSR10GU-AX, Telefónica is delivering a new portfolio of high-end fiber gateways and repeaters. 

The Wi-Fi 6 compliant QSR10GU-AX provides integrated dual-band, dual-concurrent 2.4GHz and 5GHz functionality in the same chipset, supporting up to a maximum speed of 10Gbps and 12 simultaneous streams. Thanks to its “Always-On DFS” feature, the QSR10GU-AX offers enhanced radar detection and spectrum analyzer capabilities with wide frequency range analysis. The QSR10GU-AX also supports advanced MU-MIMO, allowing for transmission to multiple devices at the same time, and providing higher throughput, increased robustness and reduced interference.

“Quantenna has always been a frontrunner with innovative products and solutions that provide end users with the best Wi-Fi experience. We are leveraging Quantenna’s 8x8 Wi-Fi 6 capabilities to develop new offerings that meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.” said Jose Luis Espla, Access and Devices Director, at Global Chief Technology and IT Office, Telefónica. 

“Quantenna has a long history of supporting Telefónica with innovative Wi-Fi solutions,” said Dr. Sam Heidari, Chairman and CEO of Quantenna. “We are pleased to extend our partnership with Telefónica and enable the deployment of its new 8x8 Wi-Fi 6 family of products. Our solutions are designed to cost-effectively allow access to our cutting-edge Wi-Fi technology across Telefónica’s entire footprint globally.”

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna (NASDAQ: QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high-performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon and system to software, and provides total Wi-Fi solutions. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.

Media Contact

Afsoun Mobini

+1 669 209 5618

pr@quantenna.com

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests.

The company has a significant presence in 17 countries and over 356 million accesses around the world. Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy.

Telefónica is a 100% listed company and its shares are traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in London, New York, Lima, and Buenos Aires.

