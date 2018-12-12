Recent Analysis Shows Sprint, Uranium Energy, Rowan Companies, Dana, Integrated Device Technology, and Ocean Power Technologies Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

Related content

Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within The Hain..

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces $21.3 Millio..

Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Co..

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC), Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC), Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI), and Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

S DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=S UEC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=UEC RDC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RDC DAN DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=DAN IDTI DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IDTI OPTT DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OPTT

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC), Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC), Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI), and Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 10th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

SPRINT CORPORATION (S) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sprint's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Sprint reported revenue of $8,433.00MM vs $7,927.00MM (up 6.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.05 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Sprint reported revenue of $32,406.00MM vs $33,347.00MM (down 2.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.85 vs -$0.30. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.03 and is expected to report on May 1st, 2019.

To read the full Sprint Corporation (S) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=S

-----------------------------------------

URANIUM ENERGY CORP. (UEC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Uranium Energy's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.05 and is expected to report on October 21st, 2019.

To read the full Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=UEC

-----------------------------------------

ROWAN COMPANIES PLC (RDC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Rowan Companies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Rowan Companies reported revenue of $192.90MM vs $291.60MM (down 33.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.13 vs -$0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Rowan Companies reported revenue of $1,282.80MM vs $1,843.20MM (down 30.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.58 vs $2.56 (down 77.34%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.39 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

To read the full Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RDC

-----------------------------------------

DANA INCORPORATED (DAN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Dana's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Dana reported revenue of $1,978.00MM vs $1,831.00MM (up 8.03%) and basic earnings per share $0.66 vs $0.47 (up 40.43%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Dana reported revenue of $7,209.00MM vs $5,826.00MM (up 23.74%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.72 vs $4.38 (down 83.56%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.13 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

To read the full Dana Incorporated (DAN) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=DAN

-----------------------------------------

INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. (IDTI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Integrated Device Technology's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Integrated Device Technology reported revenue of $235.48MM vs $204.40MM (up 15.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.27 vs $0.14 (up 92.86%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Integrated Device Technology reported revenue of $842.76MM vs $728.24MM (up 15.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.09 vs $0.83. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.80 and is expected to report on April 29th, 2019.

To read the full Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDTI) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IDTI

-----------------------------------------

OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OPTT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ocean Power Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Ocean Power Technologies reported revenue of $0.03MM vs $0.20MM (down 84.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.18 vs -$0.22. For the twelve months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Ocean Power Technologies reported revenue of $0.51MM vs $0.84MM (down 39.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.66 vs -$2.23. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019.

To read the full Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OPTT

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.