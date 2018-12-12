Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resorts International, Exelon, Axon Enterprise, M.D.C., and TG Therapeutics Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

Related content

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN), M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC), and TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN), M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC), and TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 10th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. (VZ) REPORT OVERVIEW

Verizon Communications' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Verizon Communications reported revenue of $32,607.00MM vs $31,717.00MM (up 2.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.19 vs $0.89 (up 33.71%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Verizon Communications reported revenue of $126,034.00MM vs $125,980.00MM (up 0.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $7.37 vs $3.22 (up 128.88%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Based on 19 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.73 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL (MGM) REPORT OVERVIEW

MGM Resorts International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, MGM Resorts International reported revenue of $3,029.30MM vs $2,830.18MM (up 7.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.26 vs $0.26 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, MGM Resorts International reported revenue of $10,773.90MM vs $9,455.12MM (up 13.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.39 vs $1.94 (up 74.74%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.31 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

EXELON CORPORATION (EXC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Exelon's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Exelon reported revenue of $9,403.00MM vs $8,768.00MM (up 7.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.76 vs $0.86 (down 11.63%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Exelon reported revenue of $33,531.00MM vs $31,360.00MM (up 6.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.98 vs $1.23 (up 223.58%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.14 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

AXON ENTERPRISE, INC (AAXN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Axon Enterprise's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Axon Enterprise reported revenue of $104.84MM vs $90.26MM (up 16.15%) and basic earnings per share $0.10 vs $0.01 (up 900.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Axon Enterprise reported revenue of $343.80MM vs $268.25MM (up 28.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.10 vs $0.33 (down 69.70%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.62 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. (MDC) REPORT OVERVIEW

M.D.C.'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, M.D.C. reported revenue of $785.64MM vs $603.75MM (up 30.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.94 vs $1.09 (down 13.76%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, M.D.C. reported revenue of $2,577.61MM vs $2,326.84MM (up 10.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.54 vs $1.86 (up 36.56%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.79 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

TG THERAPEUTICS, INC. (TGTX) REPORT OVERVIEW

TG Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, TG Therapeutics reported revenue of $0.04MM vs $0.04MM (unchanged) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.43 vs -$0.48. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, TG Therapeutics reported revenue of $0.15MM vs $0.15MM (unchanged) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.91 vs -$1.60. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.46. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.60 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

