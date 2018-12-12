12/12/2018 11:03:00

Result of AGM

Related content
03 Dec - 
Total Voting Rights
03 Dec - 
Blocklisting - Interim Review
13 Nov - 
Director/PDMR Shareholding

BELLWAY PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 12

BELLWAY p.l.c. (the ‘Company’)

Results of Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’)

12 December 2018

The Company is pleased to announce that at the AGM held earlier today, shareholders passed each of the ordinary and special resolutions by the requisite majorities on a poll.  The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website, www.bellwaycorporate.com

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is set out in the table below. Resolutions 1 to 12 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions 13 to 16 (inclusive) are special resolutions.

ResolutionIn favour *AgainstWithheld
Total proxy votes castProxy cards receivedVotesVotes %Shares
1 To adopt the Report and Accounts.89,077,37440489,076,92499.9994500.001118,678
2 To approve the Report of the Board on Directors’ Remuneration.87,168,48840476,787,07788.09010,381,41111.9102,027,564
3 To declare a final dividend.89,196,05240489,195,60299.9994500.0010
4 To re-elect Mr J M Honeyman as a director of the Company.89,172,94040488,588,17999.344584,7610.65623,112
5 To re-elect Mr K D Adey as a director of the Company.89,173,62840488,160,89998.8641,012,7291.13622,424
6 To re-elect Mr P N Hampden Smith as a director of the Company.89,173,62840488,204,20098.913969,4281.08722,424
7 To re-elect Mrs D N Jagger as a director of the Company.89,170,62840488,553,99499.308616,6340.69225,424
8 To re-elect Ms J Caseberry as a director of the Company.89,169,92840488,553,52299.309616,4060.69126,124
9 To elect Mr I McHoul as a director of the Company.89,170,65840488,646,14099.412524,5180.58825,394
10 To appoint KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company.88,122,95840483,614,11894.8834,508,8405.1171073094
11 To authorise the Audit Committee to agree the auditor’s remuneration.89,193,87440488,950,82999.728243,0450.2722178
12 To authorise the directors to allot shares.89,170,82340486,989,38597.5542,181,4382.44625229
13 To exclude the application of pre-emption rights to the allotment of equity securities.89,192,19440489,166,22399.97125,9710.0293,858
14 Subject to the approval of Resolution 13 to further exclude the application of pre-emption rights to the allotment of equity securities.89,192,19440487,150,47197.7112,041,7232.2893,858
15 To authorise market purchases of the Company’s own ordinary shares.89,156,18140488,220,88598.951935,2961.04939,871
16 To allow the Company to hold general meetings (other than AGMs) at 14 days’ notice.89,194,37740485,235,63995.5623,958,7384.4381,675

The percentage of votes cast exclude Withheld votes.  Votes in favour include votes at Chairman’s discretion.

The total number of votes cast: 89,196,052.

Number of shares in issue and therefore the total number of voting rights: 123,043,024.

Number of shareholders at meeting date: 2,696.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions (other than those resolutions comprising ordinary business) passed by the Company at its AGM have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

11:03 E:BWY
Result of AGM
03 Dec E:BWY
Total Voting Rights
03 Dec E:BWY
Blocklisting - Interim Review
13 Nov E:BWY
Director/PDMR Shareholding
09 Nov E:BWY
Annual Report 2017/18, AGM Notice and proxy form
01 Nov E:BWY
Total Voting Rights
23 Oct E:BWY
Director/PDMR Shareholding
10 Oct E:BWY
Directorate Change
01 Oct E:BWY
Total Voting Rights
11 Sep E:BWY
Holding(s) in Company

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
North Carolina State University researchers to disclose novel in ovo application of BioTyton, White Dog Labs’ new probiotics product
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of SI Financial Group (SIF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIF Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Body and Mind Inc. Grants Stock Options
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TVPT Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Traveling While Obese: Airlines Contend with the Ever-Expanding Passenger

Related stock quotes

Bellway PLC ORD 12.5P 2,501.00 0.6% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:50
Endeavour Silver Reports Positive Surface Drilling and Underground Sampling Results for the Parral Project, Chihuahua, Mexico
11:49
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
11:44
Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - November 2018
11:40
INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp
11:36
Net Asset Value(s)
11:34
Net Asset Value(s)
11:34
Net Asset Value(s)
11:33
Net Asset Value(s)
11:31
AC Immune and Lilly Announce License and Collaboration Agreement

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 December 2018 12:10:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-12 13:10:07 - 2018-12-12 12:10:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY