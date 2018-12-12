12/12/2018 11:01:00

Sammons Renewable Energy Adds 238 MW Texas Wind Project to Portfolio

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons Renewable Energy (SRE) today announced the acquisition of the 238 MW Rio Bravo wind project from Longroad Energy Holdings, LLC (Longroad). Rio Bravo is the second wind farm acquired by the company, bringing the wind portion of SRE’s portfolio to 400 MW. Franklin Park identified and assisted with the structuring and closing of the acquisition, and a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy will provide tax equity financing to the project.

Located in Starr County, Texas, Rio Bravo includes 66 Vestas V136-3.6 MW turbines. The project is currently under construction and is expected to achieve commercial operation in the summer of 2019.

“The acquisition of Rio Bravo is another step towards achieving our long-term growth goals for SRE and towards securing our position as a presence in the North American renewables market,” said Heather Kreager, chief executive officer of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of SRE. “We look forward to the completion of the construction phase of this project and to providing clean energy to the Texas market.”

“We are thrilled to have closed this transaction with Sammons Renewable Energy,” said Paul Gaynor, chief executive officer of Longroad. “We are proud of the work we did to make the Rio Bravo project a reality.”

“With the closing of this transaction, the SRE wind, solar and hydropower fleet now totals over 800 MW. This project expands our footprint in the ERCOT South region and should provide operational and financial synergies. We look forward to continuing to identify and acquire compelling renewable power projects in North America in order to continue growing the portfolio,” commented Tom Tribone, the chief executive officer of Franklin Park.

Once operational, Rio Bravo wind will produce enough electricity to power 76,000 US homes, and to reduce annual CO2 emissions equivalent to removing 126,000 cars from the road each year.

The transaction closed on December 11, 2018. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld provided legal advice, and Leidos provided engineering advice to SRE and Franklin Park. Longroad will provide construction management, asset management, and operations and maintenance services to the project. Franklin Park will manage the Rio Bravo project on behalf of SRE.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Sammons Renewable Energy

Sammons Renewable Energy invests in and develops renewable energy projects in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The company identifies solar, wind and hydro-related development opportunities over a minimum threshold of $40 million in value. Sammons Renewable Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sammons Infrastructure, a Sammons Enterprises, Inc. company.  Assets owned by Sammons Renewable Energy are managed by Franklin Park. For more information, visit www.sammonsenterprises.com.

About Franklin Park

Franklin Park develops, owns and manages infrastructure assets. Franklin Park has a diverse portfolio, including renewable and conventional electricity generation, electric distribution, rail and road transport, and supply chain logistics. Additional details can be found at www.frpark.com.

Franklin Park Contact: Kevin Lapidus, Phone: (301) 500-8660, Email: Kevin.Lapidus@frpark.com

About Longroad Energy Holdings, LLC

Founded in 2016, Longroad Energy Holdings, LLC is focused on renewable energy project development, operating assets, and services. Today, Longroad owns and operates nearly 700 MW of wind and solar projects across the United States in addition to operating and managing a further 552 MW of wind and solar projects on behalf of third parties. The Longroad team has developed and financed 3.8 GW of utility-scale renewable projects since 2004. Additional details can be found at www.longroadenergy.com.

Longroad is owned by The New Zealand Superannuation Fund, Infratil Limited, and management.

 

Christine Anderson

Sammons Enterprises, Inc.

214.210.5064

canderson@sammonscorp.com

Kevin Lapidus

Franklin Park

301.500.8660

Kevin.Lapidus@frpark.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
51
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
33
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
11 Dec
VELO
Ja, lad os bare håbe på et lige så godt 2019 som i år... https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/artikel/in..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
North Carolina State University researchers to disclose novel in ovo application of BioTyton, White Dog Labs’ new probiotics product
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of SI Financial Group (SIF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIF Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Body and Mind Inc. Grants Stock Options
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TVPT Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Traveling While Obese: Airlines Contend with the Ever-Expanding Passenger

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:50
Endeavour Silver Reports Positive Surface Drilling and Underground Sampling Results for the Parral Project, Chihuahua, Mexico
11:49
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
11:44
Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - November 2018
11:40
INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp
11:36
Net Asset Value(s)
11:34
Net Asset Value(s)
11:34
Net Asset Value(s)
11:33
Net Asset Value(s)
11:31
AC Immune and Lilly Announce License and Collaboration Agreement

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 December 2018 12:09:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-12 13:09:56 - 2018-12-12 12:09:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY