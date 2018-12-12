12/12/2018 21:09:18

San Francisco Selects McCain ATC Cabinets to Upgrade Traffic Signal Infrastructure

VISTA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McCain Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the SWARCO Group and a leader in the supply of advanced intelligent transportation solutions for safety and mobility, won a major three-year contract with the City and County of San Francisco to upgrade traffic control cabinets throughout the city with new Advanced Transportation Controller (ATC) cabinets. San Francisco runs the nation’s 13th largest transportation department, making it the largest user of NEMA cabinets to adopt the ATC cabinet technology to date.

Reza Roozitalab, P.E., McCain’s vice president of hardware engineering, said, “We’re absolutely honored to have been awarded this contract because San Francisco is such a high-profile agency with extremely high standards. McCain is not only providing the latest technology in the industry, but we also have the best manufacturing team capable of producing the volume they need, on their timeline.”

During the course of the contract, beginning in 2018 and lasting through 2021, McCain will deliver approximately 400 M ATC Cabinets (with the traditional M footprint of NEMA cabinets) as well as 140 Caltrans-style ATC cabinets, including the 352i ATC Cabinet and the 350i ATC Cabinet.

Traffic control cabinets

house the computers and sensors which control traffic signal timing. Cabinets meeting the proposed ATC standard facilitate the movement of vehicles, people, and goods more safely and efficiently, while also providing a growth platform for operating in a connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) environment.

McCain M ATC Cabinets combine the best of NEMA and Caltrans-style cabinets, using a rackmount design and leveraging existing M cabinet foundations to prevent costly sidewalk construction. Roozitalab said, “Busy cities like San Francisco need as much real estate as possible for pedestrians. Our M ATC Cabinet features two front side-by-side doors, ideal for areas with narrow sidewalks so maintenance teams can work inside without completely blocking the walkway.”

Using high-density ATC components, there is enough unused space inside the cabinet that San Francisco is planning to place a battery backup system (BBS) – a system that keeps intersections running in the event of a power outage – in the cabinet as well. This eliminates the need, expense, and space required to purchase and install additional cabinets to house the BBS. The energy-efficient M ATC Cabinet also has lower power requirements than most currently on the market, costing less money to operate over time.

“We’re looking to provide the very best services for our customers and we’re confident that the field-proven ATC technology will position us to be a smarter, more mobile city,” said Eddie Tsui, traffic signal shop manager for the City and County of San Francisco. “These cabinets are absolutely turnkey ready for us, and the support we receive on a continual basis will be crucial to the success of the project.” One key component for San Francisco choosing the M ATC Cabinet was its immediate “lamp out monitoring” algorithm.  It is highly desirable to proactively identify an intersection with a dark signal approach and to effectively remedy the issue via maintenance which is achievable with the revolutionized ATC cabinet technology.

McCain pioneered the development of ATC cabinet technology and continues to lead the North American intelligent transportation system (ITS) industry with more than five times the deployments of its nearest competitor. Greg McKhann, chief operating officer for McCain, said, “We’re thrilled to provide an innovative city like San Francisco with ATC cabinets that meet their specifications. As an innovator in transportation, the ATC technology is just one of our many ITS solutions geared to improve the quality of life for communities by making the travel experience safer, more efficient, and environmentally kind.”

About McCain Inc.

McCain Inc., a Company of the SWARCO Group, develops products used by millions of people around the world each day. A manufacturing powerhouse since 1987, the company’s brand portfolio includes advanced traffic control equipment and integrated transportation systems to create safer, more mobile, and more livable communities. Team McCain is comprised of more than 500 employees at operations in the United States and Mexico.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.mccain-inc.com.

Media Contact

Trisha Tunilla

Director of Marketing

PH 760-734-5086

FX 760-734-5082

https://www.mccain-inc.com

McCain_Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
64
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
33
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
11 Dec
VELO
Ja, lad os bare håbe på et lige så godt 2019 som i år... https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/artikel/in..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Result of AGM
2
Traveling While Obese: Airlines Contend with the Ever-Expanding Passenger
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of SI Financial Group (SIF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIF Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Body and Mind Inc. Grants Stock Options
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TVPT Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:09
Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces December 2018 Dividend
22:05
Westmoreland Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
22:01
SPX Announces Agreement to Purchase Marine and Obstruction Lighting Business of Carmanah Technology Corporation
22:00
Quantenna and Telefónica Reinforce Strategic Partnership with New Portfolio of 8x8 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 Products
22:00
Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share
21:50
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Approval of Stock Repurchase Program
21:48
UPDATE - DAT Freight Index: Spot Market Volumes and Rates Slip Lower in November
21:42
Marathon Patent Group Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
21:40
NISSAN INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 December 2018 22:25:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-12 23:25:33 - 2018-12-12 22:25:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY