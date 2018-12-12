SECUDE’s HALOCORE® 5.1 Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP S/4HANA®

LUCERNE, Switzerland, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECUDE , SAP partner and leading data security provider specializing in security for SAP® software, announced today that its HALOCORE® 5.1 has achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA®. HALOCORE is a data security software that protects intellectual property and other sensitive information extracted from SAP systems. By integrating directly with SAP, HALOCORE protects data with automated classification, blocks unauthorized reports, and helps generate fine-grained access policies. This innovative approach allows enterprises to maintain a high level of control and security over sensitive documents extracted from SAP throughout their lifetime, even if these have been shared via email, downloaded to a recipient’s PC, or printed as PDF.

With HALOCORE 5.1 ​​SECUDE offers an intelligent software solution that controls the export of sensitive data from the SAP systems. On the basis of a company-wide data classification, the rights for data exports from SAP can be determined individually, the download of especially sensitive data can be limited and a clear follow-up of all data transactions can be carried out. One of the main objectives of SECUDE is to simplify the automation of HALOCORE. HALOCORE 5.1 ​​is based on new, powerful rules and configuration templates (available for SAP HR and SAP FI / CO) to easily meet classification and reaction requirements, even in complex use cases. This new "engine" also provides the foundation for forthcoming automation initiatives that incorporate machine learning concepts.

The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that HALOCORE 5.1 integrates with SAP S/4HANA, including S/4HANA 1709, using standard integration technologies. SAP S/4HANA is the next-generation business suite, built for the SAP HANA platform, with on-premise and cloud deployment options. It is designed to act as the digital core, helping customers drive digital transformation across their entire organizations, taking advantage of the award-winning, role-based user experience of SAP Fiori®.

“We are delighted to announce that our HALOCORE Data Security solution has certified integration with SAP S/4HANA,” said Holger Huegel, VP (Product & Services) at SECUDE. “The ability of HALOCORE to interoperate with SAP S/4HANA will prove highly beneficial to our current and future customers.”

About SECUDE

SECUDE is an established global security solutions provider offering innovative IT data protection for users of SAP software.

Founded as a joint venture between SAP and Fraunhofer Institute in 1996, SECUDE maintained a close SAP technology partnership and became a reliable resource for security solutions for the SAP market with ‘Single Sign-On’ for SAP, which was acquired by SAP in 2011. With a focus on making business process for data protection efficient and automated with little or no user interference, SECUDE’s goal is to provide ease of use while minimizing cost of rollout and operations.

Leveraging its 20-plus years of experience in SAP security and business process know-how in protecting enterprise IP and data, SECUDE launched HALOCORE® as a holistic approach to protect SAP data exports.

SECUDE’s solutions are trusted by many Fortune 500 and DAX listed companies. With branches in Europe, North America and Asia, SECUDE supports customers with the implementation of IT security strategies through a global network. For more information, visit www.secude.com and follow our social media channels: LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

SAP, SAP S/4HANA, SAP HANA, SAP Fiori and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See https://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

