SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DY SYF GSKY NSANY TX MAR APHA CURO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Class Period: November 20, 2017 and August 10, 2018

Get additional information about DY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/loss-submission-form-2?wire=3

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Class Period: October 21, 2016 and November 1, 2018

Get additional information about SYF: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/synchrony-financial-loss-submission-form?wire=3

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQGS: GSKY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Class Period: Class A common shareholders who purchased shares pursuant to the IPO on or around May 23, 2018

Get additional information about GSKY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/greensky-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS: NSANY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2019

Class Period: December 10, 2013 and November 16, 2018

Get additional information about NSANY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nissan-motor-co-ltd-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Class Period: May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018

Get additional information about TX: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ternium-s-a-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MAR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019

Class Period: November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018

Get additional information about MAR: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/marriott-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

Class Period: July 17, 2018 and December 4, 2018

Get additional information about APHA: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/aphria-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

Class Period: July 31, 2018 and October 24, 2018

Get additional information about CURO: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/curo-group-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com