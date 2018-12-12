12/12/2018 14:30:18

Soaring CBD Market Poised for Greater Heights, Opening Exciting New Opportunities for Neutra Corp.

Sugar Land, TX, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- As 2018 starts to wind down, Neutra Corp. (OTCBB: NTRR) is preparing for a New Year that holds much promise in the fast-growing cannabidiol (CBD) arena. The company 2019 marketing and production plans received a boost on the heels of a recent report showing that consumers are buying CBD-based products in greater numbers than ever before and that this trend shows no signs of slowing.

Market research company Brightfield Group is now predicting the CBD market to surge to a $22 billion level within four years. Rolling Stone magazine even mentioned the report on its website.

“This promising outlook is certainly welcome news for NTRR,” said Sydney Jim, Neutra Corp. president and CEO. “CBD is a versatile, natural substance that offers millions of people a wide range of health benefits. With acceptance of cannabis- and hemp-based products growing and word spreading of its usefulness, it’s no surprise the market potential is so high. An outlook like this will help us attract more investment and enable Neutra Corp. to develop and expand its product base in 2019 and beyond.”

Hemp-based CBD offers many of the same benefits as medicinal cannabis, but without the high. This makes it more acceptable for many users and perhaps as well as state and local governments. Governments frown on cannabis, but may be more willing to allow hemp-based CBD products as there is less likelihood of abuse.

Once people understand the benefits of CBD, they become solid, loyal customers,” Jim said. “This makes for strong market potential, as shown by the Brightfield Report. We’re excited by our future prospects and we believe Neutra Corp.’s best days are ahead. Stay tuned as we continue our progress in the weeks ahead.”  

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Corp

888-433-4033

info@neutrainc.com

NeutraCorp logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
57
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
33
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
10:04
PNDORA
Det er tæt på sørgeligt at læse dine intetsigende og uintelligente indlæg. Det mest sørgelige er i b..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Traveling While Obese: Airlines Contend with the Ever-Expanding Passenger
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of SI Financial Group (SIF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIF Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Body and Mind Inc. Grants Stock Options
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TVPT Investors to Contact the Firm
5
NutraFuels Inc. (OTCQB:NTFU) Prepares For Expansion Into Life Science Field

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:17
Result of AGM
15:15
Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
15:14
Sammons Renewable Energy Adds 238 MW Texas Wind Project to Portfolio
15:12
Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) - GCF TST1 maintenance window
15:11
Massive $867 Billion Farm Bill Pushes Hemp Legalization Near the Finish Line, Hemp, Inc. Reports
15:10
USMJ CEO Believes Media Missing Majority Of 2018 Farm Act Potential – PURA, KALY and Rest of USMJ Family Prepare For More
15:09
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Altice USA, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:07
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PPDAI Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 December 2018 15:34:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-12 16:34:58 - 2018-12-12 15:34:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY