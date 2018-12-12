Soaring CBD Market Poised for Greater Heights, Opening Exciting New Opportunities for Neutra Corp.

Sugar Land, TX, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- As 2018 starts to wind down, Neutra Corp. (OTCBB: NTRR) is preparing for a New Year that holds much promise in the fast-growing cannabidiol (CBD) arena. The company 2019 marketing and production plans received a boost on the heels of a recent report showing that consumers are buying CBD-based products in greater numbers than ever before and that this trend shows no signs of slowing.

Market research company Brightfield Group is now predicting the CBD market to surge to a $22 billion level within four years. Rolling Stone magazine even mentioned the report on its website.

“This promising outlook is certainly welcome news for NTRR,” said Sydney Jim, Neutra Corp. president and CEO. “CBD is a versatile, natural substance that offers millions of people a wide range of health benefits. With acceptance of cannabis- and hemp-based products growing and word spreading of its usefulness, it’s no surprise the market potential is so high. An outlook like this will help us attract more investment and enable Neutra Corp. to develop and expand its product base in 2019 and beyond.”

Hemp-based CBD offers many of the same benefits as medicinal cannabis, but without the high . This makes it more acceptable for many users and perhaps as well as state and local governments. Governments frown on cannabis, but may be more willing to allow hemp-based CBD products as there is less likelihood of abuse.

“ Once people understand the benefits of CBD, they become solid, loyal customers,” Jim said. “This makes for strong market potential, as shown by the Brightfield Report. We’re excited by our future prospects and we believe Neutra Corp.’s best days are ahead. Stay tuned as we continue our progress in the weeks ahead.”

