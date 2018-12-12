12/12/2018 19:06:54

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, IGCC, NKTR, TSRO and APHA

Related content
17:30 - 
NKTR NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nektar Therapeutics..
11 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST NKTR FIT RBBN SONS MGI ATUS CMC..
11 Dec - 
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces..

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQGS: APOG)

Class Period: June 28, 2018 to September 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Apogee Enterprises, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Apogee lacked the required labor force in place to ramp-up its production; (ii) Apogee was unable to hire, train and retain new employees; (iii) Apogee’s productivity and margins would be negatively impacted; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the APOG lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/apogee-enterprises-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

India Globalization Capital Inc. (OCTMKTS: IGCC)

Class Period: October 25, 2017 to October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Throughout the class period, India Globalization Capital Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) India Globalization’s business model was in a state of change in order to lure potential blockchain and cannabis investors; (2) India Globalization had overstated the benefits of its relationships with manufacturers, partners, and distributors in order to inflate the Company’s potential commercial success in the blockchain and cannabis markets; (3) as a result, the NYSE delisted India Globalization’s shares from their exchange; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements about India Globalization’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.  On October 29, 2018 India Globalization announced that NYSE Regulation would begin the process of delisting the Company and trading would halt immediately.

Get additional information about the IGCC lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/india-globalization-capital-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)

Class Period: November 11, 2017 to October 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Nektar Therapeutics made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior studies which attempted to pegylate IL-2 failed; (2) the extended half-life of the Company's lead I-O candidate, NKTR-214, was unlikely to result in efficacy and created additional high-dosing safety concerns; (3) NKTR-214 was less effective than IL-2 alone; (4) the combination of NKTR-214 with nivolumab has yet to demonstrate significant positive results; and (5) as a result, Nektar’s public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the NKTR lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nektar-therapeutics-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TSRO)

Class Period: November 4, 2016 to November 14, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019

Throughout the class period, Tesaro, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) notwithstanding the completion of the July Public Offering, Tesaro’s liquidity position was insufficient to meet its cash flow requirements and fund its existing operations; (ii) accordingly, unbeknownst to investors, an additional public offering of Tesaro common stock was imminent; and (iii) as a result, Tesaro’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  On July 7, 2016, Tesaro announced the closing of a previously-announced underwritten public offering. Then on November 14, 2016, Tesaro announced another proposed public offering. Following this news, on November 15, 2016, Tesaro stock fell more than 11 percent to close at $131.04 per share.

Get additional information about the TSRO lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tesaro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA)

Class Period: July 17, 2018 to December 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

During the class period, Aphria Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Latin American assets acquired by the Company lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; (2) the acquisition of the Latin American assets would enrich the Company’s CEO and other insiders at the expense of shareholders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the APHA lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/aphria-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com 

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:06 TSRO
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, IGCC, NKTR, TSRO and APHA
17:30 NKTR
NKTR NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nektar Therapeutics Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Seeking Investor Losses– NKTR
11 Dec NKTR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST NKTR FIT RBBN SONS MGI ATUS CMCM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
11 Dec NKTR
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NKTR, MGI and ATUS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
10 Dec NKTR
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NKTR, GSKY, RBBN (SONS), MDR and TX
10 Dec NKTR
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nektar Therapeutics and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
10 Dec NKTR
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Nektar Therapeutics To Contact The Firm
10 Dec NKTR
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Nektar Therapeutics Investors
09 Dec NKTR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DY NKTR GSKY ATUS TX BA APHA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
07 Dec NKTR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NKTR

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Result of AGM
2
Traveling While Obese: Airlines Contend with the Ever-Expanding Passenger
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of SI Financial Group (SIF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIF Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Body and Mind Inc. Grants Stock Options
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TVPT Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Tesaro Inc 74.38 0.2% Stock price increasing
Nektar Therapeutics 37.48 2.9% Stock price increasing
Apogee Enterprises Inc 33.44 0.2% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:24
Grupo Salinas Chairman Ricardo Salinas and Puebla Governor José Antonio Gali Fayad Inaugurate Azteca-Puebla Talent School
20:17
“38th Connecticut Flower & Garden Show” Coming February 21-24, 2019 to Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford
20:16
Improved Accuracy and Speed for Disease Research, Two Genomic Companies Integrate Kits and Software to Enable Deep Exploration of Epigenetic Data
20:10
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, OZK and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
20:09
How can states create CTE programs for 21st-century career pathways?
20:07
USI Affirms Position as Western Pennsylvania’s Premier Risk Management and Employee Benefit Consulting Firm Through Recent Heavy Investment and 40 Years of Service to the Greater Pittsburgh Business Community
20:07
Chemesis International Inc. Announces Approval of OTCQB Uplisting
20:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EIX, ATUS, BA and CMCM
19:59
Mitsubishi Electric Introduces Diamond HS™ Passenger Elevators

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 December 2018 20:42:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-12 21:42:58 - 2018-12-12 20:42:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY