Fidelity Special Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 12

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Voting Rights and Capital as at 12 December 2018

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR5.6.1

As at 12 December 2018, Fidelity Special Values PLC's issued share capital consists of 270,644,480 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 2,570,000 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Special Values PLC is 268,074,480.

The figure of 268,074,480 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Special Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846

12 December 2018

