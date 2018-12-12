12/12/2018 17:18:13

Veterinarians are in control: Medical insurance for pets can avoid pitfalls of human health insurance

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While human health insurance models – each with its own set of problems – are debated all over the world, medical insurance for pets is currently avoiding such criticism and can continue to do so with input from veterinarians.

Human medical insurance companies often manage care and negotiate pricing, which dictates treatment options and the choice of doctors for patients. While pet insurance in North America originated in the 80s, the products offered were low-quality and included fee schedules, exclusions on hereditary and congenital conditions, and penalties when pets were “unlucky” and needed to use the insurance.

Veterinarians overwhelmingly saw the inherent flaws in these products and avoided recommending them to their clients. With veterinarians in control, and through their trustworthy influence, these substandard products ultimately failed to thrive.

Today, there are better options.  Trupanion (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leader in medical insurance for pets throughout the U.S. and Canada, provides high-quality coverage designed specifically to enhance the relationship between a loving, responsible pet owner and their trusted family veterinarian.

It’s important to distinguish between low-quality pet insurance of the past and high-quality medical insurance for pets available today.

For pets covered by a Trupanion policy, the fixed percentage from the actual eligible invoice is paid regardless of what the veterinarian charges. Through Trupanion’s patented software, payout is at the time of service and paid directly into a hospital’s bank account. A Trupanion policy has no annual or lifetime payout limits or fee schedules, and pet owners can choose any veterinarian in the U.S. and Canada.

The Trupanion policy is designed to specifically not interfere with a pets’ treatment or the recommended course of veterinary care.  For pets covered with a Trupanion policy, the member can choose any veterinarian in North America and there are no payout limits or fee schedules. The policy is for the life of the pet, so while rates will reflect the cost of veterinary care, coverage remains consistent for its members.

Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS and chief product officer for Trupanion believes this paradigm shift will continue, with experienced veterinarians and veterinary professionals guiding the product development both internally and on the front lines in practice.

“Veterinary input is a big part of the solution,” said Weinrauch. “We are working with thousands and thousands of practices to put our proprietary software into their hospitals and have a direct feedback loop with them. We want to hear everybody’s voice to solve today’s problems while avoiding tomorrow’s missteps.”

As an experienced veterinarian, Weinrauch, who has practiced in hospitals in the U.S. and the U.K., understands why some colleagues fear pet medical insurance companies will attempt to manage care and negotiate fees. Veterinarians don’t want to be told how to practice medicine or what to charge for their services. And pet owners do not want to be forced into insurance-approved “in-network” veterinary hospitals. But, rather than avoiding medical insurance for pets all together, which would decrease access to care, Dr. Weinrauch urges veterinary professionals to get involved so that they are informed and have a voice.

“Veterinarians know medicine. Trupanion is there to help responsible, loving pet owners budget for the unexpected. In doing so we enable veterinary professionals to do what they are uniquely trained and qualified to do,” said Weinrauch.

Terms and conditions apply. Please see the 

full policy

 for details.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For almost two decades, Trupanion has helped provide pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TRUP.” The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. In the United States, Trupanion policies are issued by its wholly owned entity, American Pet Insurance Company. In Canada, Trupanion policies are issued by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, visit trupanion.com.

CONTACT

mediarelations@trupanion.com

206-607-1930

TRULogoEN_RGB_2017 (1).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
60
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
33
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
10:04
PNDORA
Det er tæt på sørgeligt at læse dine intetsigende og uintelligente indlæg. Det mest sørgelige er i b..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Result of AGM
2
Traveling While Obese: Airlines Contend with the Ever-Expanding Passenger
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of SI Financial Group (SIF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIF Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Body and Mind Inc. Grants Stock Options
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TVPT Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:40
INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of YogaWorks, Inc. on Behalf of Investors – YOGA
18:33
Acrow Bridges Employed by Special Operations Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in Syria
18:30
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:30
End of Day
18:20
ID R&D Names Ilya Ozerets as Chief Product Officer
18:15
City National Continues Buildout of its Aerospace and Defense Industry Group with Credit and Relationship Manager Hires
18:10
Kuros Announces Results of Rights Offering – Capital Increase Will be Implemented
18:09
AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF CHEMICAL ENGINEERS LAUDS ORGANIZATIONS AND LEADERS FOR INSPIRING WOMEN IN ENGINEERING
18:07
DynaTrap’s Flylight Wins Most Innovative Product in 2018 Best in Biz Awards

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 December 2018 19:00:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-12 20:00:34 - 2018-12-12 19:00:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY