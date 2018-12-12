Vishay Intertechnology Receives 2018 Design & Elektronik Innovator of the Year Award

Related content

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has been honored by Design & Elektronik magazine with a 2018 Innovator of the Year Award in recognition of its development of the HOTcap® K…H series of Automotive Grade radial-leaded multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCCs).

The Innovator of the Year Awards recognize the stars behind the products for the top technologies they have developed. Finalists in 10 categories were selected by Design & Elektronik editors, while winners were determined by online voting. This year, Vishay received the most votes in the Passive Components category for its K…H series.

K…H series MLCCs are approved for operation over a temperature range of -55 °C to +200 °C for 500 hours, and they provide unlimited operation to +175 °C. The devices combine their high temperature performance with a wide capacitance range from 100 pF to 1 μF and low capacitance tolerances as tight as ± 5 %. The Ceramic Class 1 MLCCs feature an ultra stable C0G dielectric with a capacitance change of ± 30 ppm/K whereas the Class 2 MLCCs feature a X0U dielectric with TCC of +22 % / -56 % from -55 °C to +175 °C.

Ideal for EMI filtering in sensors and DC motors in the most extreme automotive environments, HOTcap K…H series capacitors are equipped with a high reliability MLCC insert produced in a unique wet build process and featuring noble metal electrodes. AEC-Q200 qualified with PPAP available on request, the leaded MLCCs are more robust to mechanical and thermal stress and can withstand higher operating temperatures than SMD parts.

The 2018 Innovator of the Year Awards were presented in a ceremony in Munich. Markus Roessler, Product Marketing, Ceramic Capacitors, accepted the award on Vishay’s behalf.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

HOTcap is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

