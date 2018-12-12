12/12/2018 16:00:00

Vishay Intertechnology Receives 2018 Design & Elektronik Innovator of the Year Award

Related content
12:20 - 
Report: Developing Opportunities within Pfizer, Bed Bat..
11 Dec - 
Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Proximity and A..
05 Dec - 
New Vishay Intertechnology 1 MBd High Speed Optocoupler..

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has been honored by Design & Elektronik magazine with a 2018 Innovator of the Year Award in recognition of its development of the HOTcap® K…H series of Automotive Grade radial-leaded multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCCs).

The Innovator of the Year Awards recognize the stars behind the products for the top technologies they have developed. Finalists in 10 categories were selected by Design & Elektronik editors, while winners were determined by online voting. This year, Vishay received the most votes in the Passive Components category for its K…H series.

K…H series MLCCs are approved for operation over a temperature range of -55 °C to +200 °C for 500 hours, and they provide unlimited operation to +175 °C. The devices combine their high temperature performance with a wide capacitance range from 100 pF to 1 μF and low capacitance tolerances as tight as ± 5 %. The Ceramic Class 1 MLCCs feature an ultra stable C0G dielectric with a capacitance change of ± 30 ppm/K whereas the Class 2 MLCCs feature a X0U dielectric with TCC of +22 % / -56 % from -55 °C to +175 °C.

Ideal for EMI filtering in sensors and DC motors in the most extreme automotive environments, HOTcap K…H series capacitors are equipped with a high reliability MLCC insert produced in a unique wet build process and featuring noble metal electrodes. AEC-Q200 qualified with PPAP available on request, the leaded MLCCs are more robust to mechanical and thermal stress and can withstand higher operating temperatures than SMD parts.

The 2018 Innovator of the Year Awards were presented in a ceremony in Munich. Markus Roessler, Product Marketing, Ceramic Capacitors, accepted the award on Vishay’s behalf.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

HOTcap is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed:

https://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust receives 2018 Design & Elektronik Innovator of the Year Award - https://bit.ly/2KU105Y

Links to product information:

https://www.vishay.com/landingpage/infographics/capacitors_hotcap.html

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/36966797213/sizes/l

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com  

 or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Vishay_Logo_1280x1024.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:00 VSH
Vishay Intertechnology Receives 2018 Design & Elektronik Innovator of the Year Award
12:20 PFE
Report: Developing Opportunities within Pfizer, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Cloudera, Markel, and QTS Realty Trust — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
11 Dec VSH
Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Proximity and Ambient Light Sensor Provides Four Different Slave Address Options
05 Dec VSH
New Vishay Intertechnology 1 MBd High Speed Optocouplers Feature Schmitt-Trigger Functionality
28 Nov VSH
Vishay Intertechnology F339X2 305VAC X2 EMI Suppression Film Capacitors Qualified to AEC-Q200 (Rev. D) and IEC 60384-14: 2013 / AMD1: 2016 Grade IIB
27 Nov VSH
Vishay Intertechnology Appoints Michael J. Cody to Its Board of Directors
26 Nov VSH
Vishay Introduces IrDA®-Compliant IR Transceiver Module in Standard 6.8 mm by 2.8 mm by 1.6 mm Footprint
20 Nov VSH
Vishay Intertechnology 225 EDLC-R ENYCAP™ Series Honored With 2018 AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award
15 Nov VSH
Vishay Intertechnology’s Optocouplers Offer 800 V Off-State Voltage, Deliver High Robustness and Noise Isolation
15 Nov VSH
Recent Analysis Shows Escalade, Caladrius Biosciences, LightInTheBox Holding Co., Vishay Intertechnology, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Avista Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Traveling While Obese: Airlines Contend with the Ever-Expanding Passenger
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of SI Financial Group (SIF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIF Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Body and Mind Inc. Grants Stock Options
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TVPT Investors to Contact the Firm
5
NutraFuels Inc. (OTCQB:NTFU) Prepares For Expansion Into Life Science Field

Related stock quotes

Vishay Intertechnology I.. 20.30 3.7% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:01
Net Asset Value(s)
17:00
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Participate in SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s 2018 Technology and Services Conference
17:00
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:00
Silver Air Hires Colleen McCauley as Vice President Client Services
16:49
Apereum and Coincierge Announce Partnership
16:48
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:43
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 246/18
16:42
Desert Resort Management Sponsors Youth Athletics through Associa Supports Kids Program
16:35
Issue of Equity

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 December 2018 17:18:03
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-12 18:18:03 - 2018-12-12 17:18:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY