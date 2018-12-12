12/12/2018 22:05:00

Westmoreland Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westmoreland Coal Company (“Westmoreland”) (OTCMKTS: WLBAQ) announced today that Gary Kohn has informed Westmoreland that, for personal reasons, he is resigning from his position as chief financial officer effective January 4, 2019.

“On behalf of the Westmoreland team, I want to thank Gary for his strong leadership throughout the restructuring process as well as his many contributions to Westmoreland during his tenure.  We wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Michael Hutchinson.  “Westmoreland remains well positioned to complete its restructuring proceedings in an expedient manner with a goal of emerging as a stronger, more stable business in the first quarter of 2019.”

About Westmoreland Coal Company

Westmoreland Coal Company is the oldest independent coal company in the United States. Westmoreland’s coal operations include surface coal mines in the United States and Canada, underground coal mines in Ohio and New Mexico, a char production facility, and a 50% interest in an activated carbon plant. Westmoreland also owns the general partner of and a majority interest in Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP (“WMLP”), a publicly-traded coal master limited partnership (OTCMKTS:WMLPQ). For more information, visit www.westmoreland.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about Westmoreland and WMLP.  The companies claim the protection of the safe -harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are statements neither of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements related to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual future events and results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits outcomes of future transactions; statements about our Chapter 11 case and the restructuring process, including asset sales, first day motions, Westmoreland’s Restructuring Support Agreement and Debtor-In-Possession financing; the future position of Westmoreland and WMLP and the outcomes of the transformation initiative for Westmoreland and WMLP.  These and other forward-looking statements regarding Westmoreland’s and WMLP’s business outlook are based on Westmoreland’s and WMLP’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, demand for the companies’ products, and our success in completing the transformation and restructuring processes, and other future conditions. These risk factors, and others, are included in reports on file with the SEC for Westmoreland and WMLP.  Westmoreland and WMLP caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Westmoreland and WMLP undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Inquiries:

Brian Schaffer

bschaffer@prosek.com

(646) 503-5971

Or

Kristin Cole

kcole@prosek.com

(310) 652-1411

Circle Triangle.GIF

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
64
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
33
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
06 Dec
VELO
  Man kan ikke være i tvivl om formålet med nyt afsnit, samt formuleringen i overskriften, når man s..
16
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Result of AGM
2
Body and Mind Inc. Grants Stock Options
3
The New Ireland Fund Announces Share Repurchase Program and New Independent Director
4
Barron’s expands into China
5
Virtu Financial, Inc. Appoints David Urban to Board of Directors

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12 Dec
NexusTours increases its offer of destinations with the integration of Grenada, Tobago and Barbados to its NexusCube distribution platform
12 Dec
Excelitas Technologies Announces Agreement to Acquire Axsun Technologies
12 Dec
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Sustained Improvements in Emotional and Behavioral Symptoms of Fragile X Syndrome through 12 Months of Treatment with ZYN002
12 Dec
Hagens Berman Files Align (NASDAQ: ALGN) Complaint and Notifies Investors of January 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Expanded Class Definition
12 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DY SYF GSKY NSANY TX MAR APHA CURO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
12 Dec
Convertible Debt Interest Payment
12 Dec
Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces December 2018 Dividend
12 Dec
Westmoreland Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
12 Dec
SPX Announces Agreement to Purchase Marine and Obstruction Lighting Business of Carmanah Technology Corporation

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 December 2018 00:08:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-13 01:08:00 - 2018-12-13 00:08:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY