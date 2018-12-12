12/12/2018 22:00:00

Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share

Related content
05 Dec - 
Winnebago Industries' First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financi..
24 Oct - 
Research Report Identifies Winnebago Industries, Net 1 ..
17 Oct - 
Winnebago Industries Announces Record Fourth Quarter an..

FOREST CITY, Iowa, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on December 12, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share payable on January 23, 2019, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 9, 2019.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of recreation vehicles under the Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.  The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York and Chicago Stock Exchanges and traded under the symbol WGO.  Options for the Company's common stock are traded on the Chicago Board Options Exchange.  For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit https://investor.wgo.net.

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net

Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist - 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net

winnlogo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12 Dec WGO
Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share
05 Dec WGO
Winnebago Industries' First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Announcement to Be Made on December 19, 2018
24 Oct TTEK
Research Report Identifies Winnebago Industries, Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Tetra Tech, Two Harbors Investments, Windstream, and Vishay Precision Group with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
17 Oct WGO
Winnebago Industries Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results
03 Oct WGO
Winnebago Industries' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to Be Made on October 17, 2018
24 Sep WGO
Winnebago Industries Appoints Maria Blase to Board of Directors
15 Aug WGO
Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share
20 Jun WGO
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Winnebago Industries, SkyWest, Brightcove, Selective Insurance Group, Reinsurance Group of America, and Cambrex — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
20 Jun WGO
Winnebago Industries Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results
06 Jun WGO
Winnebago Industries' Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to Be Made on June 20, 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Result of AGM
2
Body and Mind Inc. Grants Stock Options
3
The New Ireland Fund Announces Share Repurchase Program and New Independent Director
4
Barron’s expands into China
5
Virtu Financial, Inc. Appoints David Urban to Board of Directors

Related stock quotes

Winnebago Industries Inc 21.13 0.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12 Dec
NexusTours increases its offer of destinations with the integration of Grenada, Tobago and Barbados to its NexusCube distribution platform
12 Dec
Excelitas Technologies Announces Agreement to Acquire Axsun Technologies
12 Dec
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Sustained Improvements in Emotional and Behavioral Symptoms of Fragile X Syndrome through 12 Months of Treatment with ZYN002
12 Dec
Hagens Berman Files Align (NASDAQ: ALGN) Complaint and Notifies Investors of January 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Expanded Class Definition
12 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DY SYF GSKY NSANY TX MAR APHA CURO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
12 Dec
Convertible Debt Interest Payment
12 Dec
Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces December 2018 Dividend
12 Dec
Westmoreland Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
12 Dec
SPX Announces Agreement to Purchase Marine and Obstruction Lighting Business of Carmanah Technology Corporation

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 December 2018 00:08:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-13 01:08:04 - 2018-12-13 00:08:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY