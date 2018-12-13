Admission to trading of class D shares in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (462/18)

On request of Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ), company registration number 556981-7660, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company’s class D shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier with effect from December 14, 2018.

The company today has 175,251 preferential shares, 209, 977, 491 class A shares, 546, 071, 540 class B shares and 3,159, 080 class D shares.

Instrument: Class D Shares Short name: SBB D Maximum number class D shares to be listed: 3,159,080 Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0011844091 Order book ID: 164962 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC: FNSE Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden

