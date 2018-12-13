Admission to trading of class D shares in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (462/18)

On request of Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ), company registration number 556981-7660, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company’s class D shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier with effect from December 14, 2018.
The company today has 175,251 preferential shares, 209, 977, 491 class A shares, 546, 071, 540 class B shares and 3,159, 080 class D shares.
Instrument:
Class D Shares
Short name:
SBB D
Maximum number class D shares to be listed:
3,159,080
Round lot:
1
ISIN code:
SE0011844091
Order book ID:
164962
Market Segment:
First North STO / 8
Tick Size Table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
MIC:
FNSE
Clearing:
Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 80 00.