Anshu Khurana Joins Partnerize as Senior Vice President of Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnerize , the leading provider of partner marketing solutions for global brands, today announced the appointment of Anshu Khurana as Senior Vice President of Partnerships. Khurana will be responsible for growing relationships with the broad range of 335,000+ channel, loyalty, influencer, referral, publisher, and brand-to-brand partners that are connected to the Partnerize platform. Partnerize’s award-winning Partner Management Platform (PMP) is an end-to-end, SaaS-based solution for forming, managing, analyzing, and predicting the results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence (AI).

“With close to 350,000 brands and publishing partners now connected to our platform, partner relationships are at the core of the value we deliver to our clients,” said Mal Cowley, co-founder and CEO of Partnerize. “Anshu has an excellent track record of cultivating strong business partnerships at leading companies like Facebook and Microsoft and we are excited that she is bringing that level of excellence to our leadership team as we look to drive growth for our brand and publishing partners alike.”

Anshu Khurana brings more than 15 years of business development and partner management experience to Partnerize, with significant expertise in cultivating highly productive partner relationships. Prior to joining Partnerize, she served as SVP, Analytics Solutions for Grapeshot, now an Oracle company. At Grapeshot, she led the business unit responsible for incubating and building new partnerships for the company’s Contextual Intelligence Platform. Previously, Khurana spent 4 years at Facebook where she focused on building and growing global strategic partnerships for Facebook Advertising and Messenger platforms, driving over $1 billion in revenue on a global basis.

Khurana also served in a variety of marketing and product marketing roles at Microsoft and began her career with roles at leading advertising agencies including McCann.

“I am thrilled to be joining Partnerize at a time of such explosive growth for the company,” said Anshu Khurana, Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Partnerize. “There are significant opportunities to provide enhanced value to partners throughout our ecosystem and I look forward to working with Mal and the rest of the team to drive both ROI and revenues for brands, publishers, influencers, loyalty partners, and other key partners across our platform.”

Khurana will be based in Partnerize’s San Francisco headquarters.

