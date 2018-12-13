13/12/2018 21:56:28

Axovant Sciences Announces Public Offering of Common Shares

BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Sciences (Nasdaq: AXON) ("Axovant") today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common shares. All of the common shares are being offered by Axovant. In connection with this offering, Axovant expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional common shares in the offering on the same terms and conditions.

Jefferies and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered common shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and was declared effective on January 13, 2017.  A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov.  Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus together with other documents that Axovant has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Axovant and the offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Jefferies, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; and Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, or by telephone at (212) 518-9658, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is unlawful.

About Axovant 

Axovant is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates for debilitating neurological diseases such as Parkinson's disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff diseases, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (OPMD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia, and other indications.

SOURCE Axovant Sciences

Contacts:

Investors

Tricia Truehart

(631) 892-7014

investors@axovant.com

Media

Lara Yuan

(646) 802-3585

media@axovant.com

 

