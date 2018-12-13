13/12/2018 00:53:33

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tenaris S.A. (TS) and Encourages TS Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
12 Dec - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MDR and TS: Levi & Korsinsky, L..
11 Dec - 
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors..
06 Dec - 
TENARIS LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Inves..

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) securities between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until February 11, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tenaris’ CEO and Chairman, Paolo Rocca, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Sidor; (2) this conduct led to Rocca being charged in a graft scheme, and subject Tenaris, its affiliates, and/or executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Tenaris’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.  

If you purchased Tenaris securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Tenaris lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/ts/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:53 TS
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tenaris S.A. (TS) and Encourages TS Investors to Contact the Firm
12 Dec TS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MDR and TS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
11 Dec TS
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Tenaris S.A.
06 Dec TS
TENARIS LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Tenaris S.A. – TS
06 Dec TS
Tenaris informs the market on prosecutors’ request and its effect
05 Dec TS
TENARIS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Tenaris S.A. To Contact The Firm
03 Dec TS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tenaris S.A. - TS
03 Dec TS
TENARIS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Tenaris S.A. To Contact The Firm
03 Dec TS
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tenaris S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
30 Nov TS
Shareholder Alert – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Tenaris S.A.

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Result of AGM
2
Barron’s expands into China
3
Virtu Financial, Inc. Appoints David Urban to Board of Directors
4
JENCARE PARTNERS WITH HEALTHY SAVINGS® TO HELP IMPROVE HEALTHY EATING AMONG FOOD INSECURE SENIORS IN CHICAGO
5
Malta’s Individual Investment Programme stimulates the local economy by attracting talented entrepreneurs to the Mediterranean island

Related stock quotes

Tenaris S.A. American De.. 23.03 1.8% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:28
Feelunique–Europe’s largest online beauty retailer–expands partnership with Moovweb
02:03
Chvaletice Manganese Project Mineral Resource Update, 2018 Metallurgical Testwork Program Update and Preliminary 2019 Plans
01:26
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
01:15
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Camping World, Dycom, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:05
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Synchrony, Apogee, Costco, and Ribbon Communications and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:04
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, and Boeing and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:59
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Evoqua, Cheetah, and Marriott and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:57
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ternium, CURO Group, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:57
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Jianpu, Nektar, Honeywell, and Fitbit and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 December 2018 03:33:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-13 04:33:06 - 2018-12-13 03:33:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY