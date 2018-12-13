Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Synchrony, Apogee, Costco, and Ribbon Communications and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Synchrony Financial, Apogee Enterprises, Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, and Ribbon Communications, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)

Class Period: October 21, 2016 - November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period Synchrony falsely represented that its consistent and disciplined underwriting practices had led to a higher quality loan portfolio than those of its competitors. In truth, Synchrony relaxed its underwriting standards and increasingly offered private-label credit cards to riskier borrowers to sustain growth. The truth about Synchrony’s credit standards began to be revealed on April 28, 2017, when the company announced disappointing first quarter 2017 earnings driven by poor loan performance.

To learn more about the Synchrony class action go to: https://bespc.com/syf/ .

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG)

Class Period: June 28, 2018 - September 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Apogee lacked the required labor force in place to ramp-up its production; (ii) Apogee was unable to hire, train and retain new employees; (iii) Apogee’s productivity and margins would be negatively impacted; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Apogee class action go to: https://bespc.com/apog/ .

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)

Class Period: June 6, 2018 - October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Costco lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) consequently, defendants’ statements about Costco’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Costco class action go to: https://bespc.com/cost/ .

Ribbon Communications, Inc. f/k/a Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN)

Class Period: January 8, 2015 - March 24, 2015

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

The complaint alleges that defendants knew that the company would fall materially short of its $74 million revenue forecast. Defendants knew that the unrealistic revenue and profitability forecasts remained aspirational and largely unreachable, a fact that senior sales personnel regularly communicated to defendants. Defendants also knew that a number of 2015 sales had been pulled forward to buoy sales numbers in Q4 2014, at management’s express direction, and that the backlog of sales expected to be recognized in early 2015 was significantly lower than usual. Upon disclosure of the company’s poor results, the company’s share price fell significantly in value-thereby injuring investors.

To learn more about the Ribbon class action go to: https://bespc.com/rbbn / .

