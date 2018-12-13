California Public Utilities Commission Approves California Water Service Provision of Regulated Water Service to Travis Air Force Base

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) voted today to approve California Water Service (Cal Water), the largest subsidiary of California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT), owning and operating the Travis Air Force Base (TAFB) water system as a regulated water utility district. The decision enables Cal Water to acquire the water distribution assets of TAFB from the U.S. Department of Defense and provide water utility service to the base for a term of 50 years.

Subject to the terms of the contract with the Department of Defense and the CPUC decision, Cal Water will begin serving TAFB’s more than 15,000 active and reserve personnel and civilians in 2019. The utility will operate, maintain, and upgrade the water system infrastructure; Cal Water plans to make initial capital improvements of about $12.7 million on the 6,400-acre base over the first five years, with an expected total capital investment of about $52 million over the 50-year term of the contract. The CPUC will regulate water rates, rules, and tariffs for the system as part of Cal Water’s normal three-year rate case cycle.

“We are pleased that the CPUC has approved a decision that enables us to best serve the U.S. Department of Defense and Travis Air Force Base, and allows us to invest in the system to continue providing reliable, high-quality water utility service to the men and women who serve our country,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO. “We look forward to providing the same quality, service, and value to Travis Air Force Base that all of our customers around the state expect and deserve."

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies employ 1,176 people who provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 100 California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii communities. The company’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com .

