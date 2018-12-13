13/12/2018 08:25:41

CGG: Sercel Awarded Contract for 100,000-Channel 508XT Land Seismic Acquisition System by Major Acquisition Player

Paris, France - December 13, 2018

CGG announces that Sercel has been awarded a contract by a major data acquisition company to supply land seismic equipment for a large onshore 3D seismic survey in the Middle East. The contract includes 100,000 Sercel 508XT channels equipped with strings of 12 SG-10 geophones.

This large-scale 3D project encompasses several diverse environments, including areas with limited access, such as industrial complexes, agricultural land and urban areas. The 508XT system is an ideal choice for these challenging conditions: its unique fault-tolerant cross-technology (X-Tech®) architecture, including local storage and automatic data rerouting, simplifies field operations and enables continuous acquisition.

Designed for high-resolution, high-productivity surveys, the 508XT will operate at a 2 ms sample rate. In addition, deployed in combination with Sercel's VE464 vibrator electronics, it will enable unparalleled source productivity using the very latest vibroseis techniques.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: "The Middle East region is a high-potential market for large acquisition contracts and Sercel's state-of-the-art 508XT seismic acquisition system is the best fit for these types of giant onshore seismic surveys. With over 25 systems field-proven in the toughest conditions worldwide, the 508XT is undoubtedly the system of choice for delivering the best productivity and clearest subsurface data."

About CGG

CGG (

www.cgg.com

) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary business divisions of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,200 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers.  CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN:

0013181864

).

Contacts

Group Communications &

Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: invrelparis@cgg.com

 

Investor Relations

Matthieu Lugez

Tel: +33 1 64 47 35 46

E-mail: invrelparis@cgg.com

 

      
    
    
 

