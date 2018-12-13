ClubLife Management Signs On Boca Lago Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubLife Management – a full-service management division, sponsored by ClubCorp, dedicated to private clubs, premier resort and daily fee golf courses and city clubs – announces the addition of Boca Lago Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida, to its portfolio. Spanning more than 250 acres of manicured grounds, Boca Lago Country Club features 50 acres of scenic lakes and tropical landscaping with an abundance of natural wildlife.

“This is a new chapter for the club and ideal time to bring in ClubLife Management,” said Steven Danza, Owner of Boca Lago Country Club. “Their expertise and tools to enhance the member experience, along with their robust reciprocity program, bring additional and valuable new benefits to members. I look forward to working with the team at ClubLife Management to make Boca Lago the premier private club in the market.”

“We are excited that Boca Lago has chosen ClubLife Management to oversee club operations, especially at such a momentous time in the history of the club,” said Doug Hellman, Senior Vice President, ClubLife Management. “The renovated golf course offers a strategically challenging, yet fun round of golf for all skill levels and, with major renovations to the clubhouse complex nearly complete as we come on board, our team is excited to leverage our significant network infrastructure and resources to help the club deliver an entirely new and enhanced experience to Boca Lago members.”

Boca Lago currently is undergoing a $3.6-million renovation of the clubhouse, set to be complete by year-end, that will bring upgraded ala carte and banquet dining and social areas – including an all-new outdoor poolside patio, with tiki bar and casual dining.

In addition, the 27-hole golf experience at Boca Lago, recently reconfigured and renovated under the direction of Jan Bel Jan Golf Course Design, Inc. and golf course superintendent George Redshaw, GCSAA, includes redesigned greens, repositioned bunkering in the fairways and around the green complexes, and reshaped and rearranged teeing grounds. The golf course was completely re-grassed offering uncompromised playing conditions tee-to-green.

Boca Lago Country Club also offers a renowned tennis complex with 16 Har-Tru courts, four hard surface courts and lighted courts for evening play. Additionally, the tennis clubhouse includes a pool, jacuzzi, pro shop, Center Court café and locker rooms. Aquatics center, fitness center, upscale and casual dining plus a variety of family friendly and social activities round out the myriad of club offerings. The club also features elegant private event spaces that can accommodate up to 250.

About ClubLife Management

ClubLife Management, an affiliate of ClubCorp, provides full-service management to private clubs, premier resort and daily-fee golf courses, and city clubs. Services, with a hands-on focus and a dedicated team of senior executives, include access to ClubCorp's supplier purchasing power, leading technology platform and cutting-edge digital marketing. In addition, members can enjoy access to a worldwide network of over 300+ Country Clubs, City and Stadium Clubs. To request services or find out more about ClubLife Management, visit www.clublifemanagement.com. About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. ClubCorp is a leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs and city business clubs in North America. ClubCorp owns or operates a portfolio of over 200 golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and alumni clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries that serve over 430,000 members, with approximately 20,000 peak-season employees. ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); Capital Club Beijing; and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.

Contact:

Patty Jerde

ClubCorp

972.888.7790

patty.jerde@clubcorp.com