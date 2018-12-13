13/12/2018 18:58:21

ClubLife Management Signs On Boca Lago Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubLife Management – a full-service management division, sponsored by ClubCorp, dedicated to private clubs, premier resort and daily fee golf courses and city clubs – announces the addition of Boca Lago Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida, to its portfolio. Spanning more than 250 acres of manicured grounds, Boca Lago Country Club features 50 acres of scenic lakes and tropical landscaping with an abundance of natural wildlife.

“This is a new chapter for the club and ideal time to bring in ClubLife Management,” said Steven Danza, Owner of Boca Lago Country Club.  “Their expertise and tools to enhance the member experience, along with their robust reciprocity program, bring additional and valuable new benefits to members.  I look forward to working with the team at ClubLife Management to make Boca Lago the premier private club in the market.”

“We are excited that Boca Lago has chosen ClubLife Management to oversee club operations, especially at such a momentous time in the history of the club,” said Doug Hellman, Senior Vice President, ClubLife Management.  “The renovated golf course offers a strategically challenging, yet fun round of golf for all skill levels and, with major renovations to the clubhouse complex nearly complete as we come on board, our team is excited to leverage our significant network infrastructure and resources to help the club deliver an entirely new and enhanced experience to Boca Lago members.”

Boca Lago currently is undergoing a $3.6-million renovation of the clubhouse, set to be complete by year-end, that will bring upgraded ala carte and banquet dining and social areas – including an all-new outdoor poolside patio, with tiki bar and casual dining.

In addition, the 27-hole golf experience at Boca Lago, recently reconfigured and renovated under the direction of Jan Bel Jan Golf Course Design, Inc. and golf course superintendent George Redshaw, GCSAA, includes redesigned greens, repositioned bunkering in the fairways and around the green complexes, and reshaped and rearranged teeing grounds.  The golf course was completely re-grassed offering uncompromised playing conditions tee-to-green.

Boca Lago Country Club also offers a renowned tennis complex with 16 Har-Tru courts, four hard surface courts and lighted courts for evening play.  Additionally, the tennis clubhouse includes a pool, jacuzzi, pro shop, Center Court café and locker rooms.  Aquatics center, fitness center, upscale and casual dining plus a variety of family friendly and social activities round out the myriad of club offerings.  The club also features elegant private event spaces that can accommodate up to 250.

About ClubLife Management

ClubLife Management, an affiliate of ClubCorp, provides full-service management to private clubs, premier resort and daily-fee golf courses, and city clubs. Services, with a hands-on focus and a dedicated team of senior executives, include access to ClubCorp's supplier purchasing power, leading technology platform and cutting-edge digital marketing. In addition, members can enjoy access to a worldwide network of over 300+ Country Clubs, City and Stadium Clubs. To request services or find out more about ClubLife Management, visit www.clublifemanagement.com.

About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. ClubCorp is a leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs and city business clubs in North America. ClubCorp owns or operates a portfolio of over 200 golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and alumni clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries that serve over 430,000 members, with approximately 20,000 peak-season employees. ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); Capital Club Beijing; and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.

Contact:

Patty Jerde

ClubCorp

972.888.7790

patty.jerde@clubcorp.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
67
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
33
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
21
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
11 Dec
VELO
Ja, lad os bare håbe på et lige så godt 2019 som i år... https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/artikel/in..
15
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces Clinical Program Updates and Plans for Pipeline Expansion
2
Chvaletice Manganese Project Mineral Resource Update, 2018 Metallurgical Testwork Program Update and Preliminary 2019 Plans
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Evoqua, Cheetah, and Marriott and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Jianpu, Nektar, Honeywell, and Fitbit and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:19
Algae Biomass Organization Bringing 2019 Algae Biomass Summit to Orlando, Florida
19:08
MOD Pizza and Franchisees Raise Over $400,000 to Feed Hungry Kids
19:05
Mountain America Credit Union Donates $15,000 to Portneuf Health Trust
19:03
Freddie Mac Prices $794 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F55
19:00
Rehabilitation is Possible with Criminon, Inmates Claim
19:00
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Announces 1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split As Part Of NASDAQ Compliance Plan
18:58
ClubLife Management Signs On Boca Lago Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida
18:53
Tom Imeson to Retire from NW Natural Following Illustrious Career in Public Affairs
18:38
Kids Pledge to Be Drug-Free During the Holiday Season

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 December 2018 19:56:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-13 20:56:55 - 2018-12-13 19:56:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY