Denny’s Announces Opening of 8th Restaurant in Northern Triangle of Central America

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), one of the world's largest full-service family dining chains, today announced the opening of the eighth Denny’s restaurant by franchisee Grupo Comidas in the Northern Triangle of Central America comprised of the countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Grupo Comidas has established a strong presence of Denny’s restaurants since becoming a franchisee in 2009. In addition to operating a number of pizza and quick service restaurants in the region, Grupo Comidas now operates six Denny’s restaurants in Honduras, one in El Salvador and one in Guatemala.

Steve Dunn, Denny's Senior Vice President & Chief Global Development Officer stated, “Denny’s is one of the fastest growing family-dining chains across the globe, and we are excited by the demand for Denny’s in Central America. We look forward to an experienced operator like Grupo Comidas building upon their strong and growing base of Denny’s restaurants through an active pipeline of development commitments in the region.”

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 26, 2018, Denny’s had 1,715 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

