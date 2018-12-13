Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 December 2018 NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC (‘NMR’ or the ‘Company’) Director/PDMR Shareholding

National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, has been notified that Andy Warne and Mark Frankcom, both of whom are Directors of the Company, have acquired ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”), as set out below, through the reinvestment of dividend income.

Director Number of Ordinary Shares acquired Price per Ordinary Share Andy Warne 527 198 125.75p 125.00p Mark Frankcom 389 125.75p

Following these transactions, Andy Warne is interested in 96,627 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.5% of the Company’s issued Ordinary Shares and Mark Frankcom is interested in 21,839 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.1% of the Company’s issued Ordinary Shares.

The Directors of NMR are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

National Milk Records plc Andy Warne, Managing Director Mark Frankcom, Finance Director +44-7970-009-141 andyw@nmr.co.uk +44-7458-002-444 markf@nmr.co.uk Peterhouse Capital Limited Duncan Vasey Mark Anwyl +44-20-7220-9796 Blytheweigh (Financial PR) Megan Ray Rachael Brooks +44-20-7138-3204

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andy Warne 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name National Milk Records plc b) LEI 213800WRKB3WOUGNGN83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.25p each ISIN: GB00B5TWCQ18 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 527 Ordinary Shares at 125.75p per share 198 Ordinary Shares at 125.00p per share d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 725 Ordinary Shares 125.55p per share e) Date of the transaction 10 December 2018 f) Place of the transaction NEX Exchange Growth Market