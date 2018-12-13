Director/PDMR Shareholding

13/12/2018 11:07:00

PR Newswire

London, December 13

13 December 2018

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC

(‘NMR’ or the ‘Company’)

National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, has been notified that Andy Warne and Mark Frankcom, both of whom are Directors of the Company, have acquired ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”), as set out below, through the reinvestment of dividend income.

Director

Number of Ordinary Shares acquired

Price per Ordinary Share

Andy Warne527

198

125.75p

125.00p

Mark Frankcom389125.75p

Following these transactions, Andy Warne is interested in 96,627 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.5% of the Company’s issued Ordinary Shares and Mark Frankcom is interested in 21,839 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.1% of the Company’s issued Ordinary Shares.

The Directors of NMR are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

National Milk Records plc

Andy Warne, Managing Director

Mark Frankcom, Finance Director

+44-7970-009-141

andyw@nmr.co.uk

+44-7458-002-444

markf@nmr.co.uk

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Duncan Vasey

Mark Anwyl

+44-20-7220-9796

Blytheweigh (Financial PR)

Megan Ray

Rachael Brooks

+44-20-7138-3204

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)NameAndy Warne
2

Reason for the notification

a)Position/statusManaging Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameNational Milk Records plc
b)LEI213800WRKB3WOUGNGN83
4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.25p each

ISIN: GB00B5TWCQ18

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)527 Ordinary Shares at 125.75p per share

198 Ordinary Shares at 125.00p per share

d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

725 Ordinary Shares

125.55p per share

e)Date of the transaction10 December 2018
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

   

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)NameMark Frankcom
2

Reason for the notification

a)Position/statusFinance Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameNational Milk Records plc
b)LEI213800WRKB3WOUGNGN83
4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.25p each

ISIN: GB00B5TWCQ18

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)389 Ordinary Shares at 125.75p per share
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)Date of the transaction10 December 2018
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

