First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) today released its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which highlights the company’s impact and outlines its commitment to its communities, employees, and customers. The report, Here for Good, which is available online here, details First Horizon’s initiatives focused on promoting social and environmental responsibility and building stronger communities.

“First Horizon has prospered because of the business, trust and loyalty we have earned from our communities,” said Bryan Jordan, chairman and CEO of First Horizon National Corp. “Supporting our communities is a business imperative from the jobs we provide to the products and services we offer customers and the community investments we make through our people and foundation. We truly believe that our organization succeeds when our communities succeed, and we will continue to strengthen our efforts to be a corporation that is Here for Good.”

In connection with publishing its inaugural CSR report, First Horizon today announced the establishment of an internal Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, which will be responsible for the organization’s CSR and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. This cross-functional committee comprises senior leaders appointed by First Horizon’s CEO and will be led by First Horizon’s chief communications officer.

Key highlights of the strategy and report include: 

  • Transparency in the management of the business. First Horizon is dedicated to operating in accordance with sound corporate governance principles. These principles form the basis of its reputation of integrity in the marketplace and are essential to the organization’s overall success. 

  • Commitment to diversity and inclusion. First Horizon recognizes the key role diversity and inclusion play in its workforce, workplace and marketplace. More than 30 percent of First Horizon’s executive management committee and 60 percent of its workforce are women. The company is also routinely recognized nationally as a top workplace for diversity, working mothers and women, and it is committed to attracting, developing and retaining the best talent. In addition, First Horizon’s supplier diversity initiative promotes business opportunities with the organization for minority, women or disabled veteran-owned business enterprises.

  • Investments in communities. First Horizon fulfills its commitment to its communities through its Foundation’s distribution of grants to nonprofit partners, contributing more than $90 million since its inception in 1993. Its Community Development Fund invests in low- to moderate-income communities, affordable housing, community revitalization and stabilization, and economic and small business development. Additionally, in April 2018, the company announced its five-year, $3.95 billion Community Benefits Agreement to increase access to financial resources to low- or moderate-income communities.

  • Commitment to environmental sustainability. First Horizon respects the environment, and is constantly seeking ways to drive sustainability and efficiencies. Nearly 1.5 million pounds of paper have been recycled through the company’s recycling program in 2018, which has helped save the equivalent of approximately 12,000 trees.

  • Cybersecurity and privacy. First Horizon is committed to protecting customers’ personal information from unauthorized access and use, and continues to remain vigilant with its measures to safeguard and secure all proprietary and confidential information.

First Horizon plans to update the CSR report in spring 2019, and will include full-year 2018 information. For more information about the report, visit https://www.firsthorizon.com/CSR.

For more information about First Horizon, visit: www.firsthorizon.com.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. First Horizon operates approximately 300 bank locations across the southern U.S. and 28 FTN Financial offices across the entire U.S. Our banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country. Our First Tennessee and Capital Bank brands have the largest deposit market share in Tennessee and one of the highest customer retention rates of any bank in the country. We have been ranked by American Banker as No. 5 among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Banks. Our FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and provides services to about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. We have been recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by American Banker magazine and the National Association for Female Executives. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

CONTACT:

Media Relations – Silvia Alvarez, (901) 523-4465

Investor Relations – Aarti Bowman, (901) 523-4017

