Goggin Insurance Brokers Select Applied to Digitally Transform

Dublin, Ireland, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Goggin Insurance Brokers have selected Applied Digital Broker® to digitally transform their business. As the first solution in the Irish market to deliver omnichannel servicing options, Goggin will integrate Applied CSR24® and Applied Mobile® into their Applied Relay® system, hosted in Applied Cloud®, enabling the broker to provide a digital experience to customers.

“As technology and real-time connectivity have become commonplace in other industries, we decided our business needed software to provide 24/7, mobile access to information for our employees and our customers,” said Barry Goggin, partner, Goggin Insurance. “Applied’s Digital Broker solution will enable us to deliver the connected experience that our customers have come to expect.”

As part of Goggin Insurance’s digital strategy, the broker selected Applied Digital Broker which combines Applied Relay, Applied Cloud, Applied CSR24 and Applied Mobile to deliver a complete digital experience for employees and customers.

  • Applied Relay is a seamless back-office solution for brokers and underwriters to manage a successful business, facilitating all client and policy management, accounting document management, reporting and reconciliation needs. It is the product of choice for Ireland’s general insurance brokers trading all personal and commercial lines business.

  • Applied Cloud is the leading purpose-built cloud platform and services designed for the insurance industry, providing reliable and secure delivery of software applications and anytime, anywhere access to business information. Applied’s platform provides access to operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centres. The dedicated team of Applied Cloud professionals manages and maintains all hardware upgrades, Applied software updates and system testing processes, increasing brokers’ investment value by reducing time and expenses spent managing these processes whilst ensuring availability of the latest software capabilities. Today, more than 100,000 users across four countries rely on Applied Cloud to improve business performance, increase data security and deliver cost savings.

  • Applied CSR24 enables brokers to meet today’s insurance consumer demand for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, renewals management, premium payments, and insurance documents through an online broker-branded client portal or mobile application. The online portal and app seamlessly integrates with the broker management system, reducing manual administrative tasks and allowing brokers to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business.

  • Applied Mobile is a purpose-built app that allows broker employees to access and manage client, prospect and insurance information from their management system anytime, anywhere via a mobile smartphone or tablet device. The native mobile app allows users to stay connected on the go with a direct link to information in their broker management system, providing access to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information; add prospects; create and manage activities; and automate sales operations.

“Today’s insurance consumers are looking for more than face-to-face advice – they are demanding self-service and mobile capabilities for times when they prefer to interact with their broker on their own time,” said Adam Black, sales director, ASE Software Ireland. “Applied Digital Broker enables Goggin Insurance to deliver an omnichannel customer experience, driving increased customer retention and brokerage profitability.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of broker management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

The Applied logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

