13/12/2018 21:39:16

Gunderson Dettmer Announces New Partners

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, LLP has announced the promotions of five associates to the partnership, effective January 1, 2019.

“We are delighted to add these five exceptional lawyers to the partnership,” said Robert V. Gunderson, Jr., Chairman. “Over their years with the firm, they have contributed to our continued growth by providing consistently exemplary service and guidance to our company and fund clients. We’re very fortunate to have these and so many other talented lawyers in our ranks.” 

The five new partners are:

Aaron Fiske, Intellectual Property and Tech Transactions, Silicon Valley. Aaron represents emerging growth technology companies and venture capitalists in complex commercial arrangements and corporate transactions. He focuses his practice on corporate partnering, strategic alliances and licensing transactions, and the commercialization and protection of intellectual property and technology assets. A former software engineer, Aaron has deep experience in technology-related legal issues, including open source software and licensing. Aaron also focuses on advising company and fund clients on transactional IP issues arising in connection with financing, M&A and IPO transactions. 

Michael HackerCorporate and Securities, Boston. Michael’s practice includes representing entrepreneurs as they form and structure new businesses, counseling companies through multiple rounds of equity and debt financing, providing guidance on intellectual property matters and executing complex M&A transactions. Michael also devotes a substantial portion of his practice to counseling leading venture capital and growth equity investors on global investment transactions, fund formation matters and partnership administration. Michael is also a contributor at the Harvard i-lab and has worked as an advisor to the Law and Entrepreneurship Project at Harvard Law School.

Brendan McCarthyIntellectual Property and Tech Transactions, San Diego. Brendan has significant experience negotiating strategic alliances, licensing and commercial arrangements for clients in a variety of industries and opposite companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Apple, Becton Dickinson, Cisco, Genentech, General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, Monsanto, Novartis, Regeneron, Samsung and Takeda. Brendan has also negotiated licensing, pre-clinical, and clinical arrangements with many major research institutions. In addition to representing company clients, Brendan also represents a number of prominent venture capital funds and institutional investors in their financing activities.

Ryan Purcell, Corporate and Securities, New York. Ryan’s practice is focused on the representation of emerging growth companies, as well as venture capital and growth equity funds.  Ryan represents entrepreneurs and their businesses from formation through exit, counseling them on business structuring, equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, commercialization strategy and private company liquidity programs. Ryan also works extensively with venture capital and growth equity investors in connection with fundraising strategy, day-to-day operations and complex domestic and international investments, including deep experience with tender offer transactions. His recent international experience includes transactions in China, India, Nigeria, Indonesia, Brazil and Israel.

              

Joseph Raffetto, Corporate and Securities, San Francisco. Joe’s practice focuses on the representation of technology companies throughout their lifecycles, from counseling entrepreneurs on formation and corporate structuring matters, to managing venture capital and growth financing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and public offerings, as well as advising management and boards on corporate governance and day-to-day legal matters. Joe’s clients span the technology industry, including consumer internet, software, fintech, telecommunications, and entertainment technology sectors. In addition to his company practice, Joe also represents many leading venture capital firms in connection with their investments in technology companies.

Monica Rodriguez Kuniyoshi

Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 650-463-5337

Email: mkuniyoshi@gunder.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
67
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
33
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
21
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
13 Dec
PNDORA
"Carnegie bestemmer pandoras aktiekurs, basta!!Sådan udtaler en chefanalytiker sig.Carnegie har samm..
15
11 Dec
VELO
Ja, lad os bare håbe på et lige så godt 2019 som i år... https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/artikel/in..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces Clinical Program Updates and Plans for Pipeline Expansion
2
Chvaletice Manganese Project Mineral Resource Update, 2018 Metallurgical Testwork Program Update and Preliminary 2019 Plans
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Evoqua, Cheetah, and Marriott and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Synchrony, Apogee, Costco, and Ribbon Communications and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Jianpu, Nektar, Honeywell, and Fitbit and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

23:05
First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report
23:01
Minerals Technologies Announces Price Increases for Specialty Minerals Products in Europe
23:00
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q4 2018 Operating Results
22:58
Umpqua Bank Named Oregon’s Most Admired Financial Services Company
22:57
PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Withdraws Form 10
22:54
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In India Globalization Capital, Inc. To Contact The Firm
22:52
Parents Donate to Founders Classical Academy of Leander
22:50
PLUS Completes Acquisition of Cannabis-Infused Baked Goods Brand GOOD CO-OP
22:49
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 December 2018 23:22:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-14 00:22:21 - 2018-12-13 23:22:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY