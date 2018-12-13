13/12/2018 18:08:21

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Host a Business Update Conference Call Today, December 13, 2018

Related content
20 Nov - 
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Host Analyst and ..
12 Nov - 
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Present at the Cr..
08 Nov - 
Report: Developing Opportunities within Rayonier Advanc..

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), a leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of affordable individual and family health insurance and supplemental plans, announced that it will host a conference call to provide a business update today Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast

To participate in the call, please dial (877) 451-6152 or (201) 389-0879; the conference ID is 13685916.

About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

HIIQ is a market leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of innovative health insurance products that are affordable and meet the needs of health insurance plan consumers. HIIQ helps develop insurance products through our relationships with best-in-class insurance companies and markets them via its broad distribution network of third party licensed insurance agents across the nation, its call center network and its unique online capability. Additional information about HIIQ can be found at HiiQuote.com. HIIQ’s Consumer Division includes AgileHealthInsurance.com, a website for researching, comparing and purchasing short-term health insurance products online and HealthPocket.com, a free website that compares and ranks all health insurance plans, and uses objective data to publish unbiased health insurance market analyses and other consumer advocacy research.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.:

Michael Hershberger

Chief Financial Officer

(813) 397-1187

mhershberger@hiiquote.com 

Investor Contact:

John Evans

PIR Communications

(415) 309-0230

john@petrusir.com

Health Insurance Innovations logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:08 HIIQ
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Host a Business Update Conference Call Today, December 13, 2018
20 Nov HIIQ
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on December 13, 2018
12 Nov HIIQ
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Present at the Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference
08 Nov HIIQ
Report: Developing Opportunities within Rayonier Advanced Materials, Health Insurance Innovations, Columbus McKinnon, A. O. Smith, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Altice — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
02 Nov HIIQ
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Terminates Relationship with Health Benefits One, LLC
29 Oct HIIQ
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results
22 Oct HIIQ
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on Monday, October 29, 2018
04 Oct HIIQ
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Homes 4 Rent, LCI Industries, Southern Copper, Health Insurance Innovations, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Marathon Petroleum — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
16 Aug HIIQ
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Announces the Planned Transition of HealthPocket, Inc. Founders
03 Aug HIIQ
Health Insurance Innovations to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces Clinical Program Updates and Plans for Pipeline Expansion
2
Chvaletice Manganese Project Mineral Resource Update, 2018 Metallurgical Testwork Program Update and Preliminary 2019 Plans
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Evoqua, Cheetah, and Marriott and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Jianpu, Nektar, Honeywell, and Fitbit and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Related stock quotes

Health Insurance Innovat.. 36.69 22.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:19
Algae Biomass Organization Bringing 2019 Algae Biomass Summit to Orlando, Florida
19:08
MOD Pizza and Franchisees Raise Over $400,000 to Feed Hungry Kids
19:05
Mountain America Credit Union Donates $15,000 to Portneuf Health Trust
19:03
Freddie Mac Prices $794 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F55
19:00
Rehabilitation is Possible with Criminon, Inmates Claim
19:00
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Announces 1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split As Part Of NASDAQ Compliance Plan
18:58
ClubLife Management Signs On Boca Lago Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida
18:53
Tom Imeson to Retire from NW Natural Following Illustrious Career in Public Affairs
18:38
Kids Pledge to Be Drug-Free During the Holiday Season

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 December 2018 19:57:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-13 20:57:23 - 2018-12-13 19:57:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY