13/12/2018 18:24:25

Highlands Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.; Parties Announce Anticipated Closing Date

Related content
26 Nov - 
FDIC Approves Merger of Highlands State Bank Into Lakel..
25 Oct - 
Lakeland Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results
23 Aug - 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire Highlands Bancorp, In..

OAK RIDGE, N.J. and VERNON, N.J., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:  LBAI) (“Lakeland Bancorp”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank, and Highlands Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink:  HSBK) (“Highlands Bancorp”), the parent company of Highlands State Bank, announced today that the shareholders of Highlands Bancorp have approved the merger of Highlands Bancorp with and into Lakeland Bancorp.  Approval of the merger by Lakeland Bancorp’s shareholders was not required.

The parties also announced that they intend to close the merger on or about January 4, 2019.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.  In connection with the merger, Lakeland Bancorp filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which was declared effective.  The proxy statement and prospectus contained in the registration statement was mailed to Highlands Bancorp’s shareholders.  On December 13, 2018, the merger was approved by Highlands Bancorp’s shareholders.  Investors are advised to read the proxy statement and prospectus because it contains important information.  Copies of the proxy statement and prospectus and other documents filed by Lakeland Bancorp with the SEC are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.  Documents filed by Lakeland Bancorp may also be accessed for free at Lakeland Bancorp’s website at www.lakelandbank.com, or by directing a request to Investor Relations, 250 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438 (973-697-2000).  Requests for the proxy statement and prospectus may also be made to Steven C. Ackmann, President & CEO, Highlands Bancorp, Inc., 310 Route 94, PO Box 160, Vernon, NJ 07462 (973-658-4573).

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements with respect to the timing of consummation of the merger that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time.  Neither Lakeland Bancorp nor Highlands Bancorp assumes any obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements at any time.  

Contact:

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.:

Thomas J. Shara

President and CEO

Thomas F. Splaine

EVP & CFO

973-697-2000

Highlands Bancorp, Inc.:

Steven C. Ackmann

President and CEO

973-764-3200

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:24 LBAI
Highlands Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.; Parties Announce Anticipated Closing Date
26 Nov LBAI
FDIC Approves Merger of Highlands State Bank Into Lakeland Bank
25 Oct LBAI
Lakeland Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results
23 Aug LBAI
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire Highlands Bancorp, Inc.
26 Jul LBAI
Lakeland Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results and Increases Earnings by 18%
22 Jun LBAI
Lakeland Bank Appoints James E. Hanson II to the Board of Directors
30 May ORC
Market Trends Toward New Normal in WisdomTree Investments, ePlus inc, Mettler-Toledo International, Lakeland, EP Energy, and Orchid Island Capital — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
25 Apr LBAI
Lakeland Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results and Increases Dividend by 15%
06 Apr AMG
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Duke Realty, Affiliated Managers Group, Lakeland, ePlus inc, Ducommun, and SBA Communications — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
09 Feb ORBC
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vector Group, NovoCure, ORBCOMM, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, and Lakeland — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces Clinical Program Updates and Plans for Pipeline Expansion
2
Chvaletice Manganese Project Mineral Resource Update, 2018 Metallurgical Testwork Program Update and Preliminary 2019 Plans
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Evoqua, Cheetah, and Marriott and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Jianpu, Nektar, Honeywell, and Fitbit and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Related stock quotes

Lakeland Bancorp Inc 15.04 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:19
Algae Biomass Organization Bringing 2019 Algae Biomass Summit to Orlando, Florida
19:08
MOD Pizza and Franchisees Raise Over $400,000 to Feed Hungry Kids
19:05
Mountain America Credit Union Donates $15,000 to Portneuf Health Trust
19:03
Freddie Mac Prices $794 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F55
19:00
Rehabilitation is Possible with Criminon, Inmates Claim
19:00
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Announces 1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split As Part Of NASDAQ Compliance Plan
18:58
ClubLife Management Signs On Boca Lago Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida
18:53
Tom Imeson to Retire from NW Natural Following Illustrious Career in Public Affairs
18:38
Kids Pledge to Be Drug-Free During the Holiday Season

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 December 2018 19:57:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-13 20:57:20 - 2018-12-13 19:57:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY