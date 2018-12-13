13/12/2018 18:27:48

Hill International Selected by the EBRD to Provide Railway Supervision Services in Kosovo

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. and PRISTINA, Kosovo, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it was selected by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), to provide, as a leader of a joint venture, construction supervision services for the railway rehabilitation and upgrade of the Fushë Kosovë - Hani i Elezitrailway line.

The project will improve the connection between Kosovo’s railway network and the wider European network through Pan-European Corridor X, running southwards from Fushë Kosovë to the Macedonian border. The current contract refers to the first stage (out of three stages covered by joint financing efforts of EBRD and European Union-Western Balkans Investment Framework (EU-WBIF)) which spans over 48 months and includes the defects period, and which will involve construction rehabilitation and upgrade of 64 km of track to comply to the European standards for speed up to 120km/h from current 40-60km/h. 

"We are proud to have helped deliver large infrastructure development in Kosovo for almost 10 years, which makes Hill International the largest international company continuously active in the country for infrastructure projects. We look forward to supporting such an important rail program for the entire region," says Panagiotis Methenitis, Hill's VP and Managing Director, Balkans Region. "This project enhances Hill's rail portfolio and involvement in European transport corridors across the Western Balkans, which we believe will be a strong base for future investment in Kosovo and the neighboring countries."

Hill’s team of professionals will work closely with the implementing authority - Infrastruktura e Hekurudhave të Kosovës (Infrakos), the national railway infrastructure company, to provide professional services for construction supervision, contract administration, project controls, associated reporting and on-the-job training.

The EBRD began investing in Kosovo in 1999. To date, the Bank has signed 58 projects in the country with a net cumulative business volume of €339 million. Kosovo became an EBRD member and country of operations in December 2012.

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,800 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations; and any statements regarding our intent to file late periodic reports or relisting on a national securities exchange, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, our expenses may be higher than anticipated, and the review of the Company's accounting, accounting policies and internal control over financial reporting, and the preparation of and the audit or review, as applicable, of filings may take longer than currently anticipated or additional restatement adjustments may be identified.  We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

