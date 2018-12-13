Hill International Selected by the EBRD to Provide Railway Supervision Services in Kosovo

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. and PRISTINA, Kosovo, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it was selected by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), to provide, as a leader of a joint venture, construction supervision services for the railway rehabilitation and upgrade of the Fushë Kosovë - Hani i Elezitrailway line.

The project will improve the connection between Kosovo’s railway network and the wider European network through Pan-European Corridor X, running southwards from Fushë Kosovë to the Macedonian border. The current contract refers to the first stage (out of three stages covered by joint financing efforts of EBRD and European Union-Western Balkans Investment Framework (EU-WBIF)) which spans over 48 months and includes the defects period, and which will involve construction rehabilitation and upgrade of 64 km of track to comply to the European standards for speed up to 120km/h from current 40-60km/h.

"We are proud to have helped deliver large infrastructure development in Kosovo for almost 10 years, which makes Hill International the largest international company continuously active in the country for infrastructure projects. We look forward to supporting such an important rail program for the entire region," says Panagiotis Methenitis, Hill's VP and Managing Director, Balkans Region. "This project enhances Hill's rail portfolio and involvement in European transport corridors across the Western Balkans, which we believe will be a strong base for future investment in Kosovo and the neighboring countries."

Hill’s team of professionals will work closely with the implementing authority - Infrastruktura e Hekurudhave të Kosovës (Infrakos), the national railway infrastructure company, to provide professional services for construction supervision, contract administration, project controls, associated reporting and on-the-job training.

The EBRD began investing in Kosovo in 1999. To date, the Bank has signed 58 projects in the country with a net cumulative business volume of €339 million. Kosovo became an EBRD member and country of operations in December 2012.

