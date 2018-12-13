13/12/2018 18:02:42

Isodiol International Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Gerry Ramogida to the ISO-SPORT™ Medical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL) (OTCQB: ISOLF) (FSE: LB6B.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, ISO-SPORT™, has appointed Dr. Gerry Ramogida, B.Sc., D.C.,  to its medical advisory board. 

Dr Ramogida works with individuals at all levels of activity, whether returning to exercise to improve health, or a professional athlete returning from injury or looking to maximize performance.

Dr. Gerry Ramogida is currently a consultant with many Olympic and professional athletes (MLB, NHL, NFL, EPL).  He has been the team Chiropractor and performance therapist for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League (NFL), since 20021.  He was hired as the Lead Performance Therapist for Great Britain’s Olympic Athletics team for the 3 year build up to and through the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games.

Dr. Ramogida currently serves as a senior medical advisor for ALTIS LLC, an elite athletics training center in Scottsdale, Arizona.  Iso-Sport is currently working with ALTIS to establish the Iso-Sport Living lab, where world leading research will be conducted within this elite training environment to provide data on the effects of CBD in areas such as athlete recovery, sleep, and performance support.

“Dr. Gerry’s wealth of experience gained over the last two decades working closely with amateur and professional athletes over a multitude of sports in addition to holding significant positions within major sports organizations such as the Seattle Seahawks, Vancouver Whitecaps, UK Athletics, multiple Olympic National Medical Teams, and the Vancouver Canucks speaks for itself,” said VP of Business Development for Iso-Sport and former NFL Super Bowl winner, Marvin Washington.  “With Dr. Gerry on the medical advisory board, the Company believes it will continue to develop innovative CBD products for athletes, while also being able to secure additional distribution agreements.”

Get Social with Iso-Sport:  https://www.instagram.com/isosportnow/?hl=en

Follow Our Corporate Updates On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IsodiolInternationalInc/ and on Twitter:@Isodiolintlinc

1 https://www.drgerryramogida.com/about-me/

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc.

is focused on the nutritional health benefits that are derived from hemp and is a product development, sales, marketing and distribution company of hemp-based consumer products and solutions.

Isodiol has commercialized a 99%+ pure, naturally isolated CBD, including micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for quality consumable and topical skin care products. Most recently, the Company received approval for its CBD designated as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for use in Finished Pharmaceutical Products, as was announced on April 26, 2018.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs and continued international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marcos Agramont

, CEO & Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Ir@isodiol.com

604-409-4409

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Hussey

chussey@isodiol.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

 

Isodiol.Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
67
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
33
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
21
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
11 Dec
VELO
Ja, lad os bare håbe på et lige så godt 2019 som i år... https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/artikel/in..
15
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces Clinical Program Updates and Plans for Pipeline Expansion
2
Chvaletice Manganese Project Mineral Resource Update, 2018 Metallurgical Testwork Program Update and Preliminary 2019 Plans
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Evoqua, Cheetah, and Marriott and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Jianpu, Nektar, Honeywell, and Fitbit and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:19
Algae Biomass Organization Bringing 2019 Algae Biomass Summit to Orlando, Florida
19:08
MOD Pizza and Franchisees Raise Over $400,000 to Feed Hungry Kids
19:05
Mountain America Credit Union Donates $15,000 to Portneuf Health Trust
19:03
Freddie Mac Prices $794 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F55
19:00
Rehabilitation is Possible with Criminon, Inmates Claim
19:00
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Announces 1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split As Part Of NASDAQ Compliance Plan
18:58
ClubLife Management Signs On Boca Lago Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida
18:53
Tom Imeson to Retire from NW Natural Following Illustrious Career in Public Affairs
18:38
Kids Pledge to Be Drug-Free During the Holiday Season

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 December 2018 19:57:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-13 20:57:13 - 2018-12-13 19:57:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY