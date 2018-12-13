Isodiol International Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Gerry Ramogida to the ISO-SPORT™ Medical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL ) (OTCQB: ISOLF ) (FSE: LB6B.F ) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, ISO-SPORT ™, has appointed Dr. Gerry Ramogida, B.Sc., D.C., to its medical advisory board.

Dr Ramogida works with individuals at all levels of activity, whether returning to exercise to improve health, or a professional athlete returning from injury or looking to maximize performance.

Dr. Gerry Ramogida is currently a consultant with many Olympic and professional athletes (MLB, NHL, NFL, EPL). He has been the team Chiropractor and performance therapist for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League (NFL), since 20021. He was hired as the Lead Performance Therapist for Great Britain’s Olympic Athletics team for the 3 year build up to and through the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games.

Dr. Ramogida currently serves as a senior medical advisor for ALTIS LLC , an elite athletics training center in Scottsdale, Arizona. Iso-Sport is currently working with ALTIS to establish the Iso-Sport Living lab, where world leading research will be conducted within this elite training environment to provide data on the effects of CBD in areas such as athlete recovery, sleep, and performance support.

“Dr. Gerry’s wealth of experience gained over the last two decades working closely with amateur and professional athletes over a multitude of sports in addition to holding significant positions within major sports organizations such as the Seattle Seahawks, Vancouver Whitecaps, UK Athletics, multiple Olympic National Medical Teams, and the Vancouver Canucks speaks for itself,” said VP of Business Development for Iso-Sport and former NFL Super Bowl winner, Marvin Washington. “With Dr. Gerry on the medical advisory board, the Company believes it will continue to develop innovative CBD products for athletes, while also being able to secure additional distribution agreements.”

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is focused on the nutritional health benefits that are derived from hemp and is a product development, sales, marketing and distribution company of hemp-based consumer products and solutions.

Isodiol has commercialized a 99%+ pure, naturally isolated CBD, including micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for quality consumable and topical skin care products. Most recently, the Company received approval for its CBD designated as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for use in Finished Pharmaceutical Products, as was announced on April 26, 2018 .

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs and continued international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

