Kids Pledge to Be Drug-Free During the Holiday Season

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 1st, The Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida Chapter distributed the Truth About Drugs to parents and had the children pledge to be Drug-Free as part of the Holiday Season cheer at the chapter’s headquarters in downtown Clearwater. Over 100 people enjoyed the event and over 50 kids signed the pledge.

“Alcohol and other drugs actually become quite a problem during the Holiday Season,” said Julieta Santagostino the President of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida Chapter, “and we want to make sure that kids stay safe during this time.”

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida Chapter held a Holiday event with Christmas music, hot chocolate and holiday cheer inviting in families to learn the dangers of drugs and encouraging children to take the Drug-Free Pledge.

The Foundation has 14 booklets covering different drugs of concern including the Truth About Alcohol, which the Foundation encourages people to read and stay safe during the Holidays.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs, so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community.

