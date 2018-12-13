13/12/2018 20:32:41

LandStar Inc’s ARALOC Renews WellStar Health System

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR) (“LandStar” or the “Company”), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443”), a leading data security and privacy company, announced another customer contract renewal for its ARALOC™ Board Management product. WellStar Health System continues to trust and value the ARALOC™ Board Management platform to secure its most critical information. 

Jason Remillard, Chief Executive Officer of LandStar and founder of Data443™, commented, “WellStar is a long-term customer that has been a heavy user of the ARALOC platform.  We are proud to support the stability and growth of the health system as information privacy, security and governance continue to be an integral part of the business.  We look forward to enabling WellStar with new capabilities – including our forthcoming Single Sign On for Microsoft Azure Active Directory coming available shortly.”

ARALOC™ Board Meeting Management Software protects and controls access to sensitive board materials while providing the very best user experience available for board members. It allows users to distribute board materials easily and securely to members using custom branded and configured applications for iPad, iPhone, Android, PC and Mac. Utilizing native AES-256 level of encryption and enabling organizations to store information anywhere — cloud, on-premise or hybrid deployments — and reach their users with critical and time sensitive information automatically.

The ARALOC platform continues to grow in capabilities – leveraging the inherit benefits of the Microsoft Azure cloud hosting platform – delivering 100% uptime for the application for the past 5 years.  Additionally, all client-side applications are being actively upgraded to enable new authentication mechanisms including Apple FaceID™ and others.

About LandStar, Inc.

LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR), through its wholly owned subsidiary DATA443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc., enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs™, the company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance. The market leading ARALOC™ platform is a highly secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders. The WordPress GDPR Framework enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks. For more information, please visit https://www.data443.com

Forward-Looking Statements 

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LandStar’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for LandStar’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding LandStar’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond LandStar’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the operations of LandStar; results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and in integrating acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained, from time-to-time, in LandStar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and postings on the OTC Markets news and information website. LandStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Data443™, ClassiDocs™, ARALOC™ are registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

