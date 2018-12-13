13/12/2018 22:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases 1200’ Temporary Tunnel LED String Light System, 120 LEDs, Daisy Chain, 277V

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a temporary tunnel LED string light system providing 126,000 lumens for work areas in tunnels, overpasses or mines up to one mile in length. This unit is designed for high-output illumination and daisy chain connections up to a total length of 1,200 feet away from the power source.

The WAL-SL-MJ-120-LED-10.4-L22 temporary tunnel string light features 120, 10-watt industrial grade LED lights with 10 feet of 10/4 SOOW cord between each unit stretching to 1,200 feet in total length. Each mason jar lamp comes with a high-output A19 style LED, each producing 1,050 lumens of light for a total lumen output of 126,000. Each 10-watt LED draws on 10% of the electrical power of a standard 100-watt bulb, making this unit suitable for standard and low voltage applications.

Each LED is screwed into an E26 lamp socket and housed in a copper-free aluminum bird-cage-style metal guard fitted with a tempered glass diffuser. This string light set is connected to a 277V power source through an integrated five-foot line-in cable and comes with five feet of output whip. This unit also features quick disconnects every 300 feet for seamless installation.

Multiple sting light sections can be daisy chained together with 10-foot whips terminated in twist lock connectors with a maximum of 15 stringer lights that can be daisy chained together for a total length of 6,000 feet. This unit features rear-mounted brackets and a hook eyelet on the back of each lamp housing for easy overhead hanging.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d1b1691-99b4-46c0-89b0-4d5b7ec89184

