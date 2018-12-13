LOCAL CRATE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH JAMES BEARD AWARD-WINNING COMMUNITY FOOD52; LAUNCHES FALL/WINTER MENU

Minneapolis, MN and San Mateo, CA, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local-first food company Local Crate announced today that it has partnered with the James Beard Award-Winning kitchen and home site Food52 to bring regional, Food52 community–inspired recipes to select stores in the Upper Midwest and California.

“The Local Crate/Food52 partnership delivers community-inspired, on-trend recipes paired with the freshest, highest quality locally-sourced ingredients,” said Frank Jackman, Local Crate’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “While national meal kit companies continue to struggle to address regional tastes, shelf life and food waste, Local Crate offers a sustainable solution, which is why Local Crate is on more retail shelves than any other meal kit company.”

Said Mike Stalbaum, Local Crate’s co-founder and chief culinary officer, “Local Crate and Food52 have partnered to delight and de-stress the holiday season with delicious recipes and the very best of local ingredients all boxed up in convenient meal kit at your favorite grocer. Our first two recipes from this partnership are simply spectacular: a delicious Spice & Salt Crusted Steak with Mashed Potatoes in a Creamy Mushroom Sauce available in the Upper Midwest and a fresh Seared Chicken Bowl with Tzatziki and Za’atar for our California Locals.”

“Community is at the center of everything we do, so partnering with like-minded Local Crate is such a natural fit for us," said Caroline Harris, SVP of partnerships and strategy at Food52. "Our hope is to inspire people to eat thoughtfully and live joyfully, so we're thrilled to extend the brilliant recipes of our home cook community to Local Crate fans."

The full Fall/Winter menu is as follows:

California: Seared Chicken Bowl with Tzatziki and Za'atar by Food52; Chicken Tinga Tacos with Avocado Mayo by Chef Gonzalo Guzman of Nopalito; Chicken Grain Bowl with Roasted Sweet Potato & Kale Pesto (vegetarian); Caprese Chicken with Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes & Parmesan Potatoes; Beef Bulgogi Bowl with Broccoli; Sheet-Pan Crisped Chicken with Roasted Potatoes & Rosemary Green Beans; Seared Orange Chicken & Broccoli Rice Bowls; Moroccan Spiced Chickpea Stew with Sriracha & Sweet Potatoes (vegan); Street Chicken Shawarma with Quinoa Tabbouleh & Savory Yogurt Sauce; and Spiced Crispy Chickpea & Roasted Carrot Hummus Bowl with Warm Naan (vegetarian).

Upper Midwest: Spice & Salt Crusted Steak with Mashed Potatoes in a Creamy Mushroom Sauce by Food52; Beef Pot Roast with Roasted Vegetables & Rosemary Jus by Chef Gavin Kaysen; Kimchi Fried Rice with Buttered Vegetables & Fried Egg by Chef Ann Kim (vegetarian); Weeknight Chicken Pad Thai with Seared Vegetables; Italian Chicken with Roasted Tomatoes, Baby Kale & Potatoes; Chicken Tikka Masala with Jasmine Rice; One-Pot Dijon Roasted Chicken with Carrots & Potatoes; Red Curry Coconut Chickpea Bowls with Kale & Jasmine Rice (vegan); Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Tacos.

Local Crate meal kits can be found in Target stores, Target.com, Kowalski’s Markets, Farmstead.com, and in select grocery locations. For a full store location list, please visit https://localcrate.com/in-stores.

About Local Crate

Local Crate delivers fresh, delicious, seasonal meal kits in partnership with award-winning chefs, local farmers, and passionate makers. Easy-to-make recipes and pre-portioned ingredients are sourced locally by growing region, reducing packaging, transportation, and food waste so Local Crate can reinvest 3.5x more of every consumer dollar into food ingredients and local farms. Good things come to those who Crate! For more information, please visit www.localcrate.com.

About Food52

Food52 is the destination for a growing community of 13M cooks and home enthusiasts and a one-stop shop where consumers can be inspired by great ideas and find the tools and tips to make them happen. The brand’s community members build lives well-lived with Food52—sharing recipes, trying new ideas, designing living spaces—all with input from trusted experts, friends and contributors. From the beginning, co-founders Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs have disrupted the status quo, building a 360-degree hub combining content, commerce and community. Food52 is proud to work with more than 500 makers around the world to bring high-quality and hard-to-find goods to its Food52 Shop. And in 2018, the brand launched Five Two, a new line of products for kitchen, home and life created exclusively with the Food52 community. With Five Two, Food52 is on a mission to reimagine every room in the house — and remake everything in it. For more information, visit www.food52.com.

Seared Chicken Bowl with Tzatziki and Za'atar by Food52 :: Mustard and za'atar-marinated chicken sliced and served over a bowl of brown rice, cucumbers and peppers and topped with a dollop of homemade tzatziki sauce.This vibrant rice bowl recipe is inspired by some of the wonderful recipes on Food52, one of our favorite online food resources. Chicken is marinated in a tangy mustard marinade with a touch of za'atar, a Middle Eastern spice blend of sumac, thyme and sesame seeds. It is then pan-seared, sliced and piled on a fiber-rich brown rice bowl with crunchy vegetables. Top it off with a cooling yogurt tzatziki sauce that is so easy to make. This healthy, filling bowl will become your new weeknight go-to.