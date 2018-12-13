13/12/2018 23:16:19

MONEYGRAM LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In MoneyGram International, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Related content
13 Dec - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
13 Dec - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
11 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST NKTR FIT RBBN SONS MGI ATUS CMC..

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in MoneyGram International, Inc. (“MoneyGram” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MGI) of the January 14, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in MoneyGram stock or options between February 11, 2014 and November 8, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/MGIThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all those who purchased MoneyGram securities between February 11, 2014 and November 8, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  The case, Chew v. MoneyGram International, Inc. et al., No. 18-cv-07537 was filed on November 14, 2018, and has been assigned to Judge Joan Humphrey Lefkow.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) MoneyGram was aware for years of high levels of fraud involving its money transfer system; (2) MoneyGram failed to implement appropriate anti-fraud countermeasures; and (3) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”), which had an agreed-upon order requiring MoneyGram to implement a comprehensive anti-fraud program, and the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”), which entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement concerning MoneyGram’s anti-fraud and anti-money laundering programs.  

On November 8, 2018, the FTC announced that MoneyGram had agreed to pay $125 million to settle allegations that the Company violated the FTC’s 2009 order and breached a 2012 deferred prosecution agreement with the DOJ. Specifically, the FTC alleged that, among other things, MoneyGram failed to implement an adequate anti-fraud program and was aware for years of fraud involving certain of its agents.

Following the FTC’s announcement, MoneyGram’s share price fell from $4.47 per share on November 8, 2018 to a closing price of $2.27 on November 9, 2018—a $2.20 or a 49.22% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding MoneyGram’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13 Dec MGI
MONEYGRAM LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In MoneyGram International, Inc. To Contact The Firm
13 Dec COST
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, GSKY, MGI and NSANY
13 Dec BA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, and Boeing and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
11 Dec COST
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST NKTR FIT RBBN SONS MGI ATUS CMCM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
11 Dec MGI
INVESTOR ALERT NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
11 Dec NKTR
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NKTR, MGI and ATUS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
10 Dec SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRVN GOOG GOOGL CWH HON FIT SYF RYAAY TSRO MGI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
09 Dec COST
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, IGCC, MGI, EIX and PPDF
07 Dec MGI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MoneyGram International, Inc. - MGI
07 Dec MGI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, MGI and APHA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces Clinical Program Updates and Plans for Pipeline Expansion
2
Chvaletice Manganese Project Mineral Resource Update, 2018 Metallurgical Testwork Program Update and Preliminary 2019 Plans
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Synchrony, Apogee, Costco, and Ribbon Communications and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
5
Goggin Insurance Brokers Select Applied to Digitally Transform

Related stock quotes

Moneygram International .. 2.000 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:46
Extendicare Announces December 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share
00:00
LGI Homes Opens Three New Communities in Greater Raleigh
13 Dec
The Jewelry Exchange launches TrueRadiant™ line of Lab Grown Jewelry at $499 per carat
13 Dec
Teligent, Inc. Executes $120 Million Financing Agreement
13 Dec
MONEYGRAM LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In MoneyGram International, Inc. To Contact The Firm
13 Dec
Hudbay Comments on Activist Withdrawal of Special Meeting Requisition and Announced Intention to Propose Dissident Director Nominees to the Board 
13 Dec
First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report
13 Dec
Minerals Technologies Announces Price Increases for Specialty Minerals Products in Europe
13 Dec
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q4 2018 Operating Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 December 2018 01:04:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-14 02:04:30 - 2018-12-14 01:04:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY