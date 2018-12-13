13/12/2018 18:27:54

Nativo Deploys AI-Powered Nativo Performance Optimization to Drive Up to 20% Lift in Programmatic Campaigns

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nativo, the leading unified technology platform for in-feed and branded content advertising, has launched Nativo Performance Optimization (NPO) for advertisers looking to make creative optimization easier and more effective for their programmatic campaigns. Nativo’s proprietary optimization technology works seamlessly with their platform’s Content Library, to efficiently manage and optimize a much larger combination of native ad creatives than is possible through the DSP alone. Read MarTech Advisor’s story here on Nativo’s recent announcement.

More than 700 top advertisers use Nativo’s platform to manage their branded programs globally, including Mazda, T-Mobile and Ford.

Today, most DSPs such as Google DBM and The Trade Desk that offer native capabilities provide basic features for creative management and optimization pull from traditional display practices, treating ad units as a whole (headlines with images) and typically optimizing towards click performance. Leveraging advanced machine learning, Nativo’s own tools, optimization algorithms, and reporting have been built specifically for native and draw upon deeper domain expertise.

Leveraging years of data and best practices running campaigns across all branded content formats and advertiser KPIs, NPO understands how to optimize the various components of the ad itself as well as considers downstream behaviors from branded content engagement.

It offers advertisers with superior native optimization capabilities to leading DSPs, such as:

  • The ability to optimize for content landing page engagement, including page actions and time-on-content, for native articles.

  • The ability to optimize each asset of a native ad—image, headline, and article content—individually, testing dozens of variations of creative for each ad.

  • The ability to optimize faster than leading DSPs. By being aware of native components, their machine learning algorithms can “learn” more quickly about how asset variations perform with fewer impressions.

As a result, advertisers benefit from a more streamlined setup within their own DSP and Nativo’s Content Library. Because NPO was built to handle unique native execution requirements, its technology allows for accelerated delivery of more relevant and engaging ad variations, and has shown up to 20% lift in programmatic performance from NPO-enabled deals.

“Native ads perform best when you apply intelligent optimization capabilities that can quickly test limitless variations of multiple assets, but this is nearly impossible to do in traditional DSPs,” said Eugene Cherny, VP of Product at Nativo. “For example, at Nativo we recommend testing a minimum of 11 headlines and three preview images to drive the best performance. Before NPO, this would require setting up 33 different creatives in the DSP. This setup isn’t needed with Nativo Performance Optimization, which is why it has become the tool that advertisers rely on to maximize KPIs from their programmatic native campaigns.”

To learn more, contact Nativo at advertising@nativo.com.

About Nativo

Nativo is the leading advertising technology platform for brand advertisers and open web publishers to distribute, optimize, and measure brand content and native advertising. Nativo arms brand advertisers with a comprehensive catalog of native formats and the ultimate content advertising platform that combines automation and insights for the highest-quality reach and clearest ROI. For media companies, Nativo provides an integrated native technology stack that makes it easy to sell, deploy, and optimize native ads across their media properties expanding their revenue potential while delivering a better, non-interruptive experience for their audiences. Learn more at www.nativo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nikki Reyes

WIT Strategy for Nativo

408.499.0033

nreyes@witstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3748eef9-7988-4290-8704-e5f9cbfb6e6d

NativoLogo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Dec
 
mne: Short - når det lykkedes!    Forbyd short totalt. - Det er kursmanipulatorernes og finansforbr..
67
07 Dec
VELO
Nedenfor vil jeg give et overblik over hvorfor jer er aktionær. Jeg tager måske fejl med mine antage..
38
07 Dec
VELO
CANADA godkendelse (ENDO)   Jeg lovede i en tråd for 2 uger siden at undersøge hvornår vi kan forven..
37
06 Dec
SAS-DKK
SAS aktien har fået kursklø efter et flot og fornemt regnskab, ledelsen vil ikke give budget for reg..
33
10 Dec
VELO
Når man følger Veloxis-debatten, og det hr jeg gjort i mange, mange år - også da den hed LCP, så går..
31
08 Dec
VELO
Havde igår en lang snak med min kapitalforvalter emnet - hvordan er det gået Hr og Fru Danmark's por..
27
12 Dec
PNDORA
Stornedtur: Din profil er da lige oprettet for 6 dage siden 😎 er du en troll/bandit 😂 Stornedtur A..
21
10 Dec
 
Klart, klart... et firma, der reklamerer må være desperat. Personligt synes jeg ikke Pandora har n..
16
11 Dec
VELO
Ja, lad os bare håbe på et lige så godt 2019 som i år... https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/artikel/in..
15
10 Dec
I:DAX
Det der foregår har da absolut intet med et flash crash at gøre ! Lad dog være med at brug fine bete..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces Clinical Program Updates and Plans for Pipeline Expansion
2
Chvaletice Manganese Project Mineral Resource Update, 2018 Metallurgical Testwork Program Update and Preliminary 2019 Plans
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Evoqua, Cheetah, and Marriott and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Jianpu, Nektar, Honeywell, and Fitbit and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:19
Algae Biomass Organization Bringing 2019 Algae Biomass Summit to Orlando, Florida
19:08
MOD Pizza and Franchisees Raise Over $400,000 to Feed Hungry Kids
19:05
Mountain America Credit Union Donates $15,000 to Portneuf Health Trust
19:03
Freddie Mac Prices $794 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F55
19:00
Rehabilitation is Possible with Criminon, Inmates Claim
19:00
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Announces 1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split As Part Of NASDAQ Compliance Plan
18:58
ClubLife Management Signs On Boca Lago Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida
18:53
Tom Imeson to Retire from NW Natural Following Illustrious Career in Public Affairs
18:38
Kids Pledge to Be Drug-Free During the Holiday Season

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 December 2018 19:56:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181207.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-13 20:56:47 - 2018-12-13 19:56:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY